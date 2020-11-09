Jonny Evans fit to join up with Northern Ireland ahead of squad update

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will provide a squad update today ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park and he's been given mixed news on the injury front.

While Corry Evans' absence with a hamstring injury is a significant blow, his brother Jonny shrugged off his back pain to return to the Leicester City side and played the full game yesterday as Brendan Rodgers' Foxes beat Wolves 1-0.

Baraclough must also determine whether striker Kyle Lafferty still wants to be considered for selection following the tragic death of his sister, Sonia.

Slovakia will also have to shuffle their pack as Martin Skrtel is injured and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar has again been banned from leaving Italy for the game.

Corry Evans was forced off after less than five minutes of Blackburn Rovers' 3-1 win over QPR on Saturday.

"I think he's obviously upset because he had a massive game for Northern Ireland," Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray said.

"But now he obviously can't go because it doesn't look a minor hamstring injury."

Evans has won 64 caps for Northern Ireland since making his debut in 2009 and he also wore the captain's armband during the second half of their most recent international outing, against Norway last month.

Whether it's on the right wing or in midfield, Evans is a trusted big game performer and his abence could open the door for Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith to make an impact.

Galbraith's confidence must be high after agreeing a contract extension with United.

George Saville missed Middlesbrough's goalless draw with Brentford in the Championship on Saturday, with manager Neil Warnock explaining the midfielder had to withdraw from the squad for a family emergency.

Evans, who started in their play-off semi-final win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last month, sustained a fractured skull in January but made a remarkably quick recovery to return to action in June.

Baraclough, who is also without Jordan Jones following his Covid-19 breach at Rangers, may decide to bring Oxford United's Joel Cooper back into the squad.

If Northern Ireland defeat Slovakia they will face Spain, Poland and Sweden in Group E of Euro 2020 next summer.