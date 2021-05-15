Jonny Evans fit to start FA Cup final for Leicester City as Northern Ireland defender bids to end 17-year wait

Jonny Evans has been passed fit to start for Leicester City in this evening's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The centre-half has been kept out of the Foxes' last two Premier League fixtures, against Newcastle United and Manchester United, after damaging his feel in the build-up at St James' Park.

However, his compatriot and manager Brendan Rodgers was confident on Thursday that Evans would get the nod and so it proved, named to start alongside Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana in a three-man defence.

“In my time at the club he has been immense. If he’s not available it’ll be a big loss. We have other players to come in but if Jonny is available and fit enough it’s a huge boost for us," said Rodgers on Thursday.

Evans is hoping to be the first Northern Ireland man to be on the winning side in an FA Cup final since Roy Carroll in 2004, when the Fermanagh man came off the bench late on at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to play for Manchester United in their 3-0 success over Millwall.

Past and present Northern Ireland stars Tony Capaldi (Cardiff 2008), Alex Bruce (Hull 2014) and Craig Cathcart (Watford 2019) have all been on losing sides in the final since and Carroll himself started for United in 2005 when they were beaten on penalties by Arsenal.