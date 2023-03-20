Jonny Evans forced to withdraw from Northern Ireland squad for European qualifiers through injury

Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans has been forced to withdraw from the squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

The 35-year-old defender has struggled with injury all season and only recently made his return for club Leicester City, however a hamstring problem has forced his withdrawal.

It is a major blow for manager Michael O’Neill ahead of his first games back in charge of the team, with Evans one of his veteran and trusted leaders on his panel throughout the years.

In his absence, O’Neill is likely to turn to Craig Cathcart and Daniel Ballard in the middle of his defence, the pair who combined well under Ian Baraclough despite a rough run of results.

Northern Ireland have not announced a replacement for Evans in the squad, which has assembled in Belfast ahead of travelling to San Marino on Thursday, with Finland coming to Windsor Park on Sunday.