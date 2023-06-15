Jonny Evans: I have no intention on walking away from my career, both club and international

Jonny Evans has revealed that he intends playing on at club and international level, declaring that he has been given extra motivation with Michael O’Neill’s return as Northern Ireland manager and a belief that qualifying for another major tournament is a distinct possibility.

Captain Evans will be a crucial player leading Northern Ireland against Denmark on Friday night and insists the team must put ‘everything on the line’ in order to secure a shock result in the Euro 2024 qualifier in the Parken Stadium.

At the end of an injury plagued season when his club Leicester were relegated from the Premier League, the 35-year-old, whose contract with the Foxes is up at the end of this month, admitted he did not know what the future held.

But ahead of the game in Copenhagen he stated he wanted to keep adding to his 100 caps and play club football, though there was no indication if that would still be at Leicester.

“I played three games at the end of the season and I felt good in them. I want to keep playing, and that’ll be the same at club level and international football,” stated the former Manchester United star.

Asked if O’Neill’s comeback as boss had given him extra motivation and a sense that qualification could be achieved again as it was with Euro 2016, the defender said: “Yeah, definitely. Obviously we managed to do alright the last time and with Michael’s planning and the way he approaches things and his relationship with the players, which he has always valued, goes a long way.

“With Michael, even when he left to go to Stoke we kept in touch. Michael has been a constant throughout my career.

“We had a long spell together in his first time in charge and I’ve always felt like we had a great relationship. When I found out there was a chance he was getting the job we were all delighted and there was the odd text to make sure he took up that opportunity. It’s been great working with him again.”

In 2006 in Copenhagen, Evans was a teenager earning his second cap in a 0-0 draw against Denmark. He’s the only survivor in the Northern Ireland squad so knows better than anyone what is required to secure a result in this venue.

“You have to be willing to run. You have to be willing to put everything on the line,” he says.

“Getting a result in international football away from home is very difficult and sometimes you need a little bit of luck. We’ll need plenty of effort, good organisation and good team spirit. The confidence and the belief comes after you start winning games.”

On that game 17 years ago, Evans adds: “It was obviously a long time ago but I can actually remember that game, my first away game for Northern Ireland, probably more clearly than my debut against Spain.

“I remember it being a tough night and (manager) Lawrie Sanchez moved Keith Gillespie over from the right wing to the left to help me out a bit. I was getting overrun down that side. I was a young lad at the time but it was an experience. One thing I do remember was the atmosphere. It was backs to the wall but we managed to come away with a point that night.”

To leave with the same outcome or better, Evans and the other defenders will have to deal with young Danish striking sensation Rasmus Hojlund, the Atalanta forward who is a transfer target for Manchester United and has scored five times in his last two Euro qualifiers.

As always, Evans will try to impose himself on the game and will relish the responsibility of being the most experienced Northern Ireland player on the pitch.

He has been exchanging texts with ex-Leicester team-mate Kasper Schmeichel, who will be in goal for the Danes, and says the buzz of playing his 101st game for Northern Ireland has helped ease the pain of relegation.

“I think international football has always been that,” said Evans.

“There is a calmness to it and it gives you something inside. I’ve always felt that. For example, I’ve known Craig (Cathcart) since I was 10 years old and meeting up again is like getting back together, as well as all the staff and Michael coming back in. We have been through a lot together over the years so I always feel that and always enjoy that. It’s a nice feeling to have.”