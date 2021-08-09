Jonny Evans injury a worry for Northern Ireland boss Baraclough ahead of key qualifiers

Jonny Evans faces a race against time to be fit for the Lithuania clash

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is sweating on the fitness of his star man Jonny Evans ahead of the vital World Cup qualifier away to Lithuania on September 2.

Leicester City defender Evans picked up a foot injury in the FA Cup final in May and is set to miss the first four Premier League games of the campaign.

“He is improving, but at the moment we’re looking at maybe after the international break,” Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said after Evans missed the Community Shield on Saturday.

Northern Ireland’s qualifying hopes are on a knife-edge after a disappointing scoreless draw at home to Bulgaria in March.

Evans’ loss would be a huge blow to Baraclough whose side play Estonia in a friendly on September 5 before the next qualifier at home to Switzerland on September 8.