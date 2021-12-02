‘Jonny Evans is better than any Manchester United centre-half’: Graeme Souness uses NI defender to ridicule club’s transfer policy

Graeme Souness may well have found plenty of nodding heads amongst the GAWA when he launched into a Manchester United rant surrounding Jonny Evans.

The former Liverpool star was explaining his view that “the majestic club are sinking” and picked Northern Ireland defender Evans as his case in point.

The now Leicester City star was allowed to leave Old Trafford for West Brom back in 2015 for a reported £8m.

Fast forward six years and two of the last three seasons have brought United’s worst ‘goals against’ tally in the Premier League (54 in 18/19 and 44 in 20/21) since 2002.

The big money to fix that 18/19 tally – their worst in 40 years – was thrown at Harry Maguire, brought in from Leicester City for £80m that summer.

But, according to Souness, they’d have been better sticking with Evans in the first place, an irony further hit home by his shining role in Maguire’s stead at the heart of the Foxes’ back line after joining for a comparatively measly £3.5m.

“I look at Manchester United without having any inside detail on how they work,” Souness told Talksport. “I don’t see anyone putting their hand up and saying “I signed him, he’s my player”

"I don’t see anyone taking responsibility.

"The thing you have to get right at a football club is recruitment and since Fergie went it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong.

"That's how I see it. You look at the players they've brought in, the players they've sold.

“Jonny Evans was allowed to leave. Jonny Evans is better than any centre-half they have now. I just don't get it.

“The players they buy and the players they sell, giving people like Martial, who was in the last chance saloon two or three years ago, a new contract.

“Mata is a really nice human being, but what is he offering to them on the pitch. I just don’t get who is making the football decisions and they seem to be getting them wrong consistently.

“Manchester United, this majestic football club, are sinking.”

Evans drove home the point hours later when he smashed in his first goal of the season as Leicester had to be content with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.