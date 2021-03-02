Jonny Evans is early Northern Ireland World Cup injury worry

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough faces an injury concern ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers kicking off later this month with influential defender Jonny Evans nursing a calf issue.

Baraclough's men are set to start their campaign in Italy on March 25 followed by a home friendly with the USA, before finishing the international break with a Windsor Park qualifier against Bulgaria.

Leicester City centre back Evans, a mainstay of the Northern Ireland defence, limped out of the Foxes' 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Evans was sent for a scan and even though Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects him to play on through the pain barrier, Baraclough will be perturbed.

Rodgers may believe Evans can return tomorrow night against Burnley, however with the international break now just three weeks away, Baraclough will be desperate to make sure Evans is fit to feature in Parma.

Leicester will obviously be keen for Evans to have as much rest as possible over the international window and therefore it’s unlikely he would play any part in the friendly against the United States.

“Jonny’s from the old school, he’ll play through anything and everything to help out his team,” admitted Rodgers.

“It’s been an issue for a few weeks and, early in the game on Sunday, it was aggravating it up to a point where, later on, he couldn’t continue.

“We’ll get a scan done and see where he’s at.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s first- and second-leg matches with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League have been switched to avoid a clash with Arsenal’s home fixture against Olympiacos.

Under Uefa rules, two clubs from the same city cannot play on the same day, meaning Jose Mourinho’s side will now host Dinamo Zagreb at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 11 ahead of the return leg of their last-16 clash in Croatia the following week.

Arsenal are prioritised by Uefa because they won last season’s FA Cup, so their fixtures with Olympiacos remain unchanged. The Gunners travel to Greece on March 11, with the second leg taking place at the Emirates Stadium on March 18.

Also in the Europa League, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss the first round match with his old club Manchester United on March 11 due to a thigh injury which will keep him out for three weeks.