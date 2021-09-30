Jonny Evans misses Leicester’s Europa League trip to Legia Warsaw with fresh worry ahead of Northern Ireland duty

Jonny Evans’ involvement in Northern Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double header is still uncertain, especially as the centre-half has missed Leicester City’s European trip to Poland.

Brendan Rodgers’ side take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa League tonight but have travelled without key defender Evans, who has been ruled out through illness.

The 33-year-old has played only 165 minutes of action since going off injured during the FA Cup final in May as he battles plantar fasciitis, a condition that causes pain in the heel of the foot.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was hoping it had cleared up enough for Evans to get more minutes this week but will now reassess his availability for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, the last match before the international window.

"He hasn’t travelled,” Rodgers said. “He wasn’t well enough to travel so we’ve kept him behind and we’ll see how he is for the weekend.

“He’s a top defender and when he plays we are better. We just have to manage it. We were hoping he was going to be available for this game, but he’s not. We’ll see when we get back and hopefully he’ll be available for the weekend.”

On announcing his Northern Ireland squad for next month’s trips to Switzerland (October 9) and Bulgaria (October 12), manager Ian Baraclough included Evans but said the player himself would make the “final decision” over his involvement in the games.

“Jonny will always be somebody that we have to manage,” Baraclough said. “Hopefully he comes through (Leicester’s games) this week unscathed and builds on the game-time that he has with Leicester but he’s in a better place than he was a few weeks ago.

"Having spoken to Brendan (Rodgers – Leicester City boss) about him, we’re going to have to be careful with him and ultimately Jonny is going to have to be the one who makes the final decision on things.

"He knows his own body and what he can and cannot do.”