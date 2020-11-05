Jonny Evans named in Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia despite injury as boss makes three changes

Jonny Evans is fit enough to be named in Northern Ireland's squad ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

The key centre-half sat out Leicester's win over Leeds United on Monday evening and club boss Brendan Rodgers said he is still a 'big doubt' for this evening's Europa League tie against Braga tonight.

"It's a part of his back that could click in later on, or tomorrow," said Carnlough man Rodgers. "He's still feeling pain from it. Jonny's the type of player to play through, but it's an injury that affects his movement patterns".

His appearance in the squad will be a relief for Northern Ireland fans, as would welcome minutes either tonight or when Leicester face Wolves on Sunday.

Manager Ian Baraclough has made only three changes to his Northern Ireland panel from last month's semi-final, two enforced.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson drops out following his knee injury that is set to keep him sidelined for three months. He's replaced by 22-year-old Celtic stopper Conor Hazard.

Defence and attack are both unchanged, but in midfield Jordan Jones, of course, drops out amid his 14-day isolation following his breach of Covid regulations.

Joel Cooper is out after his Oxford United manager Karl Robinson criticised Northern Ireland for failing to give him any minutes during last month's international window.

“I’m not happy, but I’m not going to publicly criticise any individual," Robinson had said.

“You’ve got a new manager trying to win his first games and I’m sure he needs all the players available and raring to go for different campaigns.

“Joel’s not found his rhythm. He would have started in the game here.

“Why could they not leave him with us and he could have travelled on Sunday to be involved if he was needed in the third game?"

Stepping in are Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy and Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, neither of whom have yet played a competitive game at senior international level.

After next Thursday's play-off at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland travel to face Austria the following Sunday and then host Romania on Wednesday, November 18, both of those games in the UEFA Nations League.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Michael McGovern, Conor Hazard

Defenders: Daniel Ballard, Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Tom Flanagan, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith

Midfielders: Matty Kennedy, Gavin Whyte, Ali McCann, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Galbraith, George Saville, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, Steven Davis

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis