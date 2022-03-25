Jonny Evans: Northern Ireland defender says he is cherishing it all that bit more after returning from injury woe

It just didn’t feel right. Jonny Evans, one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever players and still with so much more to give in his career, was being bombarded with questions about injuries.

Perhaps it was a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted and the 34-year-old defender, once he has cast aside all the frustration, truly cherishes the opportunities that come his way.

Sitting on 93 caps, the century is in his sights and perhaps another major tournament to go alongside the memories of Euro 2016.

The road to Euro 2024 begins in Luxembourg tonight, swiftly followed by another friendly at home to Hungary on Tuesday.

Evans wasn’t expecting to be involved as a hamstring injury wiped out a chunk of his season, the latest setback in a career which has been recently blighted by ankle problems.

The former Manchester United ace is due to start tonight after coming off the bench for Leicester last weekend in his first appearance since December.

After he came through the Foxes’ 2-1 win over Brentford unscathed, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers called Ian Baraclough to make Evans available for selection, with the Luxembourg match seen as an ideal opportunity to build up his match fitness.

“When I first did my hamstring, the first couple of weeks weren’t too bad, trying to assess the injury and you can relax a bit,” said Evans. “A timeframe was put on the hamstring injury but the last six weeks to two months it’s quite difficult to do that; you’re going through your rehab and it is difficult.

“We see all the boys training and playing games which can be tough and as time goes on I got a bit more agitated and probably agitated at home too, because you need the release of a game at the end of the week and that adrenaline hit is something we are used to.

“I’m just looking forward to it now after a difficult period and hopefully I can have a sustained run of football from now.

“You do appreciate what you have. When the squad was being named I was in the gym and I was looking for my name in the yellow bar more in hope but I saw Corry’s name and I was gutted I wasn’t going to be joining up.

“A week later things have changed quickly and I was buzzing ahead of the Brentford game, I couldn’t wait for it and I missed that feeling. Sometimes you forget those little things that excite you until they happen.

“You cherish it a bit more.”

Evans’ return is a boost to Baraclough both on and off the pitch, with his experience vital in helping integrate another set of fresh faces into the squad, with Trai Hume, Paddy Lane and Caolan Boyd-Munce all called up from the Under-21s.

He’s fully aware of his responsibilities on and off the pitch.

“When I first came into the squad we were sharing rooms back then,” reflected Evans.

“I was straight in with David Healy, and my second trip was with Aaron Hughes, away in Denmark. So they are two absolute legends, and I went on to play with them a lot of times in the future. It was a really exciting time and I learned a lot from them. I looked up to them and I still do now, and I respect them as people. They were fantastic help settling me in.

“I remember after either my first or second training session, David Healy came up to me and said, ‘You’ll be starting the next game’.

“He made me feel welcome, and hopefully I can have that same impact with some of the young lads coming in now.

“When I look back at that time, I don’t think I went back down to the Under-21s again. Players like Ali McCann have done the same thing and done really well. He has seized his chance and that’s what we want to see. We want to see more lads come in and force their way into contention.

“Things can change very quickly in international football, and things can change very quickly like they did with me.

“We want to see that with these young lads. When they come in we always want to encourage them, and even in training I have been impressed with some of the young lads already.”

With June’s Nations League quadruple-header looming, Baraclough wants to use these fixtures to recapture some of the momentum from encouraging performances in November — highlighted by the goalless draw against European champions Italy — but also blood more young players.

“June games have always been a challenge for our players, depending on when the season finishes,” said Evans.

“Some lads could be involved in play-offs and we will perhaps look at a training camp in the run-up to it as it has worked for us in the past.

“We have prepared well for the games and they have worked out fine when the training and preparation is right.”

Evans got his first senior call in September 2006, making his debut in the famous 3-2 win over Spain, but he also won’t forget a painful 3-2 defeat in Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier in 2013.

When asked if it was a result that was a catalyst to greater moments, he said: “I think so. It was one of those results that did get brought up over the years.

“I think it was more the performance; you can go away and lose any game of football but the way we performed that night wasn’t great and there were a few harsh words after it.

“It was a difficult period but it probably was also a bit of a catalyst in terms of there being certain things we had to change and Michael (O’Neill) did a great job with that.”

An injured footballer is also a frustrated spectator and Evans has watched the Foxes struggle this season.

“You always have a sense of guilt as a footballer when you are not playing and you are injured. I think that’s a natural feeling,” he added. “You always feel like after a defeat, you come in the next couple of days and the boys are hurting, the boys that are playing.

“And you feel for them and you feel like you have let them down in a way if you are not contributing, and it’s a very difficult emotion to have, and I think a lot of footballers would say that is probably the biggest mental block that you have when you are going through your injury — that most of the time you are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about the team.”