Jonny Evans: Northern Ireland players let fans down during awful Nations League campaign

Jonny Evans has admitted that the Northern Ireland team let the fans down in the dismal 2022 Nations League campaign.

The Leicester City star, who won his 100th cap in Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens, delivered an honest assessment after Northern Ireland finished third in their group with just five points from 18, dropping them into Pot Five for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

Evans insists that the dressing room is still behind under-fire manager Ian Baraclough, who many supporters want out, but stated that in the Nations League Northern Ireland failed to fill the Green and White Army with pride.

Jonny Evans applauds the Northern Ireland fans after defeat in Athens

In June they lost at home to Greece and away to Kosovo and drew twice with Cyprus before this month there was a Windsor Park victory against Kosovo and finally the loss in Greece, where over 1,000 supporters had travelled to cheer on Baraclough’s side.

“We have to admit there were the games in the summer, especially when we were playing at home, where we probably felt we didn’t put on good performances,” said 34-year-old Evans.

“We always fancy ourselves at home to be able to generate a good atmosphere and I think that has been the disappointing thing for us as players, you do feel you let the fans down, especially at home, and then you come away to Greece and at the end of the game I felt disappointed for the fans.

“It is incredible the number of fans who came out to Greece. We aren’t trying to win the group and they are still here supporting us right to the end.

A Northern Ireland fan shows his disappointment at the performance and result in Athens

“You do have that sadness and disappointment for them. We are trying to entertain them and we want to fill them with pride and there have been times in the campaign where we probably have felt we haven’t done that. I don’t think that’s through a lack of trying or desire. I think performances just haven’t been there for us.”

Inside the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens, disgruntled Northern Ireland fans were calling for Baraclough’s head, but when questioned by the Belfast Telegraph last night, the Irish FA refused to be drawn on whether they would be discussing their manager’s future.