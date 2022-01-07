Jonny Evans ruled out of Northern Ireland’s next games with latest injury blow while Under 21 player swaps Championship clubs

Jonny Evans has played only 10 Premier League games for Leicester City this season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jonny Evans will miss Northern Ireland's friendly matches in March as the centre-half has been ruled out of action until April.

Evans has had surgery on a hamstring problem after limping off against Newcastle in December, as his Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Friday.

"He has had an operation so he will be April, with his hamstring he needed that,” said Rodgers.

It adds to what has been a frustrating season for the 34-year-old, who played only one Premier League game in the opening two months of the season after he struggled with plantar fasciitis, a painful foot condition.

Evans will definitely sit out the international window between 21 and 29 March, for which Northern Ireland’s friendly opponents have yet to be confirmed. However, boss Ian Baraclough won’t be too perturbed providing his key defender makes a full recovery in time for a busy summer, with four tightly-packed Nations League matches scheduled for the start of June.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under 21 international Caolan Boyd-Munce has joined Middlesbrough from fellow Championship side Birmingham.

The left-sided player, who turns 22 later this month, has signed a two year contract at the Riverside Stadium having played only nine senior matches for City.

Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “We’re really pleased to bring Caolan in. He’s a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now. He’s been playing regularly in Birmingham’s Under-23s, we’ve been watching him closely, and we’re delighted the opportunity has arisen for us to sign him.”