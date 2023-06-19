Jonny Evans welcomes the pressure of Windsor Park crowd’s expectations for Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans (right) could have Craig Cathcart alongside him again in the defence tonight

On Friday evening, Northern Ireland felt frustration. Now they are feeling pressure.

Tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan has a must-win feel to it.

An injury-hit squad arrives at Windsor Park needing to exorcise the demons of their disappointing home defeat to Finland.

For a few minutes, Michael O’Neill’s men thought they had grabbed a precious point in Denmark but the dreaded VAR produced a sting in the tail.

It’s a game of fine margins and West Ham teenage debutant Callum Marshall’s late equaliser at Parken Stadium was disallowed for Jonny Evans having been ruled offside from an earlier free-kick.

While the Danes shot to the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group H, Northern Ireland go into tonight’s battle still in fifth place.

With the four teams above them, including Kazakhstan, on six points, O’Neill’s side can’t afford to lose further ground with another defeat at Windsor Park.

But a victory would inject fresh momentum and belief into their campaign.

Jonas Wind’s winner on Friday leaves Northern Ireland having to weather a storm but Evans has faith his side will stand up and be counted.

“Our home form over the years has been something we’ve relied on,” said the Leicester City defender.

“It’s a big game against Kazakhstan but at Windsor Park we’ve risen to the occasion before and I think everyone is looking forward to getting out there.

“We get that (pressure) at home.

“When you play at home, you have to take the game to the opposition a bit more, there’s no doubt about that.

“We will be expecting to do that. We expect to have a little bit more control in the game in terms of having the ball in possession, and we have to be able to make that count.

“There was frustration on Friday.

“I actually spoke to someone who was at the game and I think the fans were quite buoyant afterwards.

“The emotion of scoring the goal — alright, it got taken away — but it gave everyone that feeling.

“For young Callum, scoring the goal, to get that feeling hopefully it makes him more hungry and for us as a team, it shows we can go and compete and score goals away from home.

“Alright it was offside, but they were very fine margins.

“You have to try to forget about what happened but we talk about the game like the fans do and you need to get it out of your system quickly and move on.

“It’s important to focus on this game.

“You need to recover as a player while managers analyse the game.

“The players need to be ready to play mentally and physically.”

Paddy McNair and Conor Bradley are slight injury doubts but Watford centre-half Craig Cathcart did take part in a training session and O’Neill is optimistic he will be back.

Cathcart missed Friday’s narrow loss with a back injury.

Already without a number of injured senior players, O’Neill handed first international starts to Isaac Price and Trai Hume, while Marshall and Dale Taylor made an impact coming off the bench. Indeed, six Under-21 players featured in the 1-0 defeat in Copenhagen.

“I thought Isaac was fantastic on Friday night, especially in the first-half,” says Evans, who is wearing the captain’s armband.

“He ran and sometimes people don’t understand the work-rate he put in and the challenges he made.

“Also his touches and all-round play were excellent.

“Hungry young players give you that.

“They have no fear and take the ball and try things and stand up to the challenges.

“You saw Dale’s skill when he came on, and then Callum with the disallowed goal.

“So it is good to see them step up and come on and express themselves.

“I thought the young players were very good, especially in the forward areas.

“It’s always exciting when you get the young lads coming in and they give you that bit of a goal threat and all the players that came off the bench did very well.

“Their all-round play made them look very mature, I have to say.

“Dale has played a bit of senior football in England in the last couple of months and you can see that in his game, even for being such a young age, he looks like a man already.”

The visitors had produced a resilient defensive display in the first-half before Wind broke the deadlock two minutes after the break.

Kazakhstan, who beat Denmark 3-2 back in March, are in Belfast confident they can snatch a victory just as Finland did.

“Despite the last result, we can take confidence from the team’s performance,” added former Manchester United man Evans, who was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for 2023.

“We’ve watched the game back this morning, going over a few things we can hopefully do better and the things we did well, and we’ll take the positives from that.

“We did force Denmark to make mistakes and I always felt we would get a chance in the game at some stage.

“But we need to focus on this test which is a big one. I feel good.

“I’m used to the demands of international football. We will do everything we can to make sure we are physically right.”

Evans represented his country for the 101st time at senior level on Friday evening and the 35-year-old is now ready to lead from the front again.