Jonny Evans will not link up with Northern Ireland for World Cup qualifiers, reveals Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will stay in England to rehab an injury rather than link up with his international team-mates for their World Cup qualifiers next week.

The influential centre-back was named in manager Ian Baraclough's squad for their qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland, as well as a friendly against Estonia, despite having not played since the FA Cup final due to a foot injury.

However, it was always seen as a long shot for the former Manchester United man to feature as he continues to work his way back from that injury and Rodgers has now ended any hopes of him pulling on the green jersey next week.

"I spoke to Ian last week and Jonny was in the squad in the scenario that he made a miraculous recovery," he explained.

"But the reality is that he won't be fit, so he won't travel. We want him back in training over the international break. He will stay at home."

The Foxes boss did add that he hoped Evans would be available to return to training next week and potentially make his first appearance of the season against Manchester City on September 11.

The loss of the 33-year-old is a significant blow for Baraclough, who will now likely turn to Watford's Craig Cathcart and Millwall's Daniel Ballard, on loan from Arsenal, for next Thursday's game against Lithuania in Vilnius.

It is yet to be determined whether Baraclough will add another player to his 25-man squad in place of Evans, with the team meeting up next Monday ahead of travelling to Vilnius.