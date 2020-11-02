Jordan Jones: Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough confirms Rangers winger will miss Euro 2020 play-off final and has his say on Covid-19 breach

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he has made his feelings "clear" on Jordan Jones' unavailability for this month's international window.

The winger has been suspended by Rangers and been instructed by club doctor Mark Waller to isolate for 14 days after a 'breach' of covid restrictions.

That rules Jones out of next week's crunch Euro 2020 play-off final at home to Slovakia as well as the following UEFA Nations League double-header.

Baraclough released a statement on Monday evening confirming that Jones will not play any part in the games.

“I have spoken to Jordan today and made my feelings on the matter clear to him," he said.

“This team has a responsibility to show leadership not only on the field, but off it too. It is something we have discussed many times.

“Jordan is a talented young player who has a lot to offer Northern Irish football. Unfortunately he has made the wrong decision in a period where we all need to look out for the safety of others, as well as ourselves.

“Jordan will not be included in my squad for the upcoming international window and hopefully he will learn from this incident.”

A Rangers statement said that the club have been made aware of an incident on Sunday night involving Jones and team-mate George Edmundson, who attended a private gathering with others outside of their household.

Both players have now suspended pending an internal investigation.

“The Chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention," said Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”