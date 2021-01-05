Jordan Jones set for Rangers exit as club prepared to accept loan offers for Northern Ireland winger

The 26-year-old has had a turbulent time at Ibrox since joining from Kilmarnock in summer 2019 and hasn't played for the Gers since he was hit with a seven game ban for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Jones was previously linked with a move to a host of English Championship sides including Michael O'Neill's Stoke City, his boyhood club Middlesbrough as well as Barnsley, QPR, and Blackburn.

His team-mate George Edmundson, who was given the same sanction by the Scottish FA in November, is also set to exit the club on a temporary deal this month, should an interested party be found.

The pair have continued to be left out of match-day squads by manager Steven Gerrard even after their bans came to an end, despite the manager initially seeming to leave the door open to a return.

"I spoke to them both individually and they were both very sad over the incident, they were remorseful, apologetic and full of regret," he said in the initial aftermath of the suspension being handed out.

"Now it's about me giving them the support and managing the two to come back to being top players because they're good players, we need them here to help and support us moving forward."

Jones missed Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat to Slovakia due to being forced into 14 days of isolation after breaking the regulations.

The winger had already been given a second opportunity at Rangers after falling out of favour following his sending off in an early Old Firm clash last season.

He had finally worked his way back into the manager's plans and had scored his first goal for the club early this season but now it seems that Gerrard may finally have run out of patience.