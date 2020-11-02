Jordan Jones suspended by Rangers over coronavirus breach and faces missing Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones faces missing out on next week's crunch Euro 2020 play-off final after being suspended by Rangers following a 'breach' of the club's Covid-19 regulations.

The club has said that, on the advice of Rangers FC club doctor Mark Waller, Jones will now self isolate for 14 days, a period which stretches beyond Northern Ireland's momentous clash with Slovakia at Windsor Park next Thursday (November 8).

A Rangers statement said that the club have been made aware of an incident on Sunday night involving Jones and team-mate George Edmundson, who attended a private gathering with others outside of their household.

Both players have now suspended pending an internal investigation.

The Irish FA are aware of the situation but have yet to offer confirmation over Jones' availability to face Slovakia.

“The Chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention," said managing director Stewart Robertson.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”

Jones came off the bench after 82 minutes of a penalty victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final and was then handed a start in the UEFA Nations League defeat to Austria; an opportunity to stake his claim for a start against Slovakia.

It’s the latest eventful chapter in Jones’ storied Rangers career so far. Having got off to a bright start after joining the club from Kilmarnock, he was sent off in his first Old Firm derby, injuring himself in the process of the tackle on Celtic’s Moritz Bauer.

He played only five games for the Rangers first team in the following year, but has since started Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County and Motherwell, against whom he found the net.

Jones was not included in the Gers' match-day squads for either the midweek win over Lech Poznan or Sunday's success against Kilmarnock.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough revealed over the summer that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had told Jones he was free to find a new club but Gerrard has praised the 26-year-old's impact on the pitch in recent weeks.

After last month's goal against Motherwell, Jones reiterated his desire to succeed at the club.

“Everyone knows how much I want to be here, hopefully I have shown that as well today,” he said.

“You have got to be mentally strong and I feel that I am a lot better at things like that now, being mentally strong and not going in moods and sulking around the place. You are at a massive club and you have got to be grateful for the opportunity when you do get it. And when you do, you have got to make the most of it.

"Rangers is 100 per cent the club that I want to play for."