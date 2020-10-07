Josh Cullen call as Republic fly out to Slovakia after Covid scare

New Anderlecht midfield signing Josh Cullen has recovered fully from Covid-19 to take the place of injury victim Harry Arter in the Republic squad for the Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia on Thursday.

But the travelling party needed Irish Government permission to fly to Bratislava after a coronavirus scare on the morning of their flight. Through mandatory Uefa testing of everyone in the squad bubble, it emerged that a full-time FAI employee - not a member of the playing or coaching team - had the virus.

That person was deemed to have come into close contact with two other members of the delegation who were prevented from making the trip even though their tests came back negative.

Public Health authorities were informed and wrote to the FAI confirming they had complied with advice and could travel. All players and management tested negative, and there was confidence that there hadn't been enough contact with the affected individual.

This occurred on the same day Galway United reported that two players had tested positive for Covid, thus resulting in the cancellation of their First Division game with Drogheda United on Friday - the first positive tests within the League of Ireland.

Cullen signed for Anderlecht from West Ham ahead of the close of the transfer deadline on Monday. The 24-year-old has just finished a period in isolation that followed a positive test with his ex-manager David Moyes also caught up in that cluster.