Josh Magennis: Northern Ireland will be fired up to put right 'incredible' 2018 World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland

World Cup draw

Josh Magennis says Northern Ireland's players will aim to ease the pain of World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland when the qualifying campaign for the 2022 tournament comes around next year.

Striker Magennis was part of Michael O'Neill's squad that lost 1-0 at Windsor Park and drew 0-0 away from home in a two legged tie against the Swiss three years ago, with a dubious penalty in Belfast deciding the contest.

World Cup 2022 qualifying group C will give Magennis and his team-mates the chance for revenge against Switzerland next year with matches against Italy, Bulgaria and Lithuania also on the horizon.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place between March and November with the table toppers making it to Qatar in 2022 and the runner-up earning a play-off.

Having lost out in a recent Euro play-off final to Slovakia at Windsor Park, Magennis admits the players will be even more determined when March comes around.

"We're really looking forward to the World Cup and I know we'll all want to get one over Switzerland after the World Cup play-off a few years ago," said the Hull City front man.

"We didn't show up in the home game back then and we had the mad penalty debacle before going to Switzerland and putting in one of the best performances in many years.

"How we didn't come away with the result or even score was incredible but that will be in the back of our minds.

"There is young blood in our squad now but for the senior lads, it will be one we're trying to rectify because that really hurt."

Magennis added: "I think it's pretty good we're in a group of five and, a bit like the last qualifying campaign, I'm sure we'll break it down into two halves. We'll look to pick up maximum points from the games against the two lower seeded nations and have a game plan for the two top seeds.

"Having said that, the draw could have been kinder. We know Bulgaria and Lithuania will probably be targeting us as well but I think we've done well in recent campaigns to take care of the lower seeds.

"I've never faced Italy in my international career so they are games I'll really look forward to, and I'm sure the rest of the lads will say the same.

"Italy and Switzerland are two very good sides but it will make it all the more enjoyable if we can qualify for a World Cup by overcoming nations like that.

"It seemed to be for a few years we were always playing Germany so it is good to get someone else for a change.

"Everyone wants to win and top the group and the only way to do that is trying to compete consistently but if we manage to get a play-off and get through, it will be just as memorable.

"It was incredible to top the group when we qualified for Euro 2016 but it's everything that goes after that in terms of the tournament that is incredible.

"We just want to qualify, no matter how we are able to do it as long as we are on that plane to Qatar.

"Hopefully we can cause what will be an upset, for those on the outside looking in, but we'll be going into the games with confidence.

"We will try to give everything we have and that has worked in the past. Hopefully it will be good enough again."