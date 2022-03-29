Josh Magennis praised for new ‘greedy’ trait as Northern Ireland boss explains Kyle Lafferty squad omission

International Football

Ian Baraclough has hailed the form of Josh Magennis and wants to see the striker being more greedy for Northern Ireland in the future.

Wigan frontman Magennis produced a brilliant finish in Luxembourg to open the scoring in his side’s 3-1 friendly victory on Friday, giving the 31-year-old three goals in three games for club and country.

It was also his ninth international goal, the same number as iconic figures George Best, Norman Whiteside, Billy Bingham and his good pal Gareth McAuley.

The Bangor man, who joined Wigan from Hull in January, is renowned for his selfless attitude. What pleased Baraclough on Friday was the player’s single mindedness when the chance arose.

“I am pleased to see Josh being greedy actually,” stated the Northern Ireland boss.

“With his goal the other night, at other times we might have seen him try to lay that off and try to pass to an oncoming George Saville maybe, so it was good to see him going for it.

“Strikers have purple patches and he scored two in the last two games for his club. I have been to see him a few times this season and watched him and he has been unlucky with goals disallowed.

“It is difficult to go to a new club and start scoring but he is now on a hot streak and a confident Josh Magennis is difficult to handle.

“I think he has been treated unfairly by referees on some occasions. He is not malicious, he doesn’t fling his arms and elbows around but he is a big lad and uses his strength well.”

Another striker in fine form for his club is Kyle Lafferty, who scored a double in promotion-chasing Kilmarnock’s crucial 2-1 Scottish Championship win over Partick Thistle at the weekend.

Lafferty, the hero from the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, was left out of the Northern Ireland squad this time with Baraclough explaining: “I felt we have four or five strikers who are in better form than Kyle at this moment and that’s no disrespect to Kyle.

“He knows the door is always open and I know I can’t turn anyone away. If they are in form, there’s a chance they’ll be selected. There’s competition for places now and that’s something we’ve tried to build over the last couple of years.”