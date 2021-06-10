Julie Nelson ready for tough Scotland task as Northern Ireland unsurprised by Olympic snub

Good test: Kenny Shiels will hope his girls can stand up against the Scots. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland will get a glimpse of what awaits them in next summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals tonight and experienced defender Julie Nelson can’t wait.

As the country’s most capped female player, Nelson has faced many of the strongest countries in Europe, with clashes against France, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands particularly prominent in her memory.

A year out from playing in a major tournament for the first time, Kenny Shiels’ girls will know just what the opposition will be like when they get to England after facing Scotland at Seaview.

The Scots themselves made history when they qualified for the last Euros in 2017 and just two years ago they were playing on the global stage at the World Cup in France.

After the historic play-off victory over Ukraine in April and six straight competitive wins, Northern Ireland will go into the clash with belief that they can overturn the 2-1 defeat against Scotland in Spain last March, but they are also well aware of the task facing them against a team that is smarting over missing out on the Euros this time around.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get together again and play a top-quality side in Scotland,” said Nelson, who will win cap No.117 tonight.

“People may think that because we have qualified we are riding on the crest of a wave and it will be an easy game, but we are under no illusions over the quality of players Scotland have, with the likes of Kim Little, Caroline Weir — players who are going to the Olympics.”

The fact that those two Scots and Wales’ Sophie Ingle are the only non-English players going to Tokyo for the Olympics has caused some controversy, with Northern Ireland’s history makers completely overlooked.

Rather than looking at players who will be playing in next summer’s tournament, coach Hege Riise’s justification for her selection was that she went with players who already have tournament experience - even though Wales have never qualified and Northern Ireland pipped them to the play-off place.

“It’s not really a surprise to any of us,” was Nelson’s diplomatic response.

As Shiels also pointed out, only one of the top 16 ranked teams in Europe missed out on qualification for the Euros — Scotland, and it’s Northern Ireland who will be there instead.

• BBC Sport NI have announced that they will be streaming tonight’s game live. It will be available from 7pm on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website.