Julie Nelson scores Northern Ireland Women's first ever major tournament goal but Norway take win in Euro 2022 opener

Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson (hidden) is mobbed by team-mates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match against Norway at St Mary's (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Heroic defender Julie Nelson scored Northern Ireland Women's first ever goal at a major tournament finals but their Euro 2022 campaign would begin with a 4-1 defeat to Norway at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

The long-serving defender headed in just four minutes into the second half to make it 3-1 at the time to not only become Northern Ireland's first ever goal scorer but the oldest goal scorer in European Championship history.

Norway proved too good, though, and it was their forward corps that were on song as Caroline Graham Hansen led the way with a swashbuckling offensive performance that showed why some are tipping them as dark horses to win the tournament.

It was the Barcelona forward who set up Julie Blakstad for the opener just 10 minutes in and then Frida Maanum doubled their lead three minutes later when Northern Ireland were caught in possession just outside their own box.

A VAR check handed Norway a penalty on the half-hour mark and Hansen got the goal she deserved when she dispatched the spot kick past Jackie Burns, who made some impressive saves in a strong performance.

Nelson then produced her moment of history when the Norwegians failed to clear a corner and Rachel Furness put the ball back across the box for the defender to head in despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Guro Pettersen.

Unfortunately, just as soon as hopes that Northern Ireland could come back had been raised, another Guro dashed them as just four minutes later midfielder Guro Reiten curled in a free-kick to end the scoring.

Northern Ireland couldn't grab another consolation before the final whistle and, while it is a defeat to end their opening game, they should not be discouraged by what was a promising display.

