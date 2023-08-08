Katie McCabe joins Newry firm STATSports as shareholder

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe during a public reception at O'Connell Street in Dublin on August 3 to welcome home the Republic of Ireland women's team following their exit from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

Ireland women’s football captain Katie McCabe has become a shareholder and investor at STATSports, it has emerged.

Documents filed by the Newry company show the 27-year-old has joined other sporting stars such as footballers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, runner Mo Farah and jockey Rachael Blackmore on its shareholder register.

STATSports makes wearable sportswear which contains GPS devices to track players’ performance data in real time.

The devices are used by teams across rugby, football, cricket and even baseball.

In football, users include Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus.

Jarlath Quinn, chief global strategist at STATSports, confirmed McCabe had signed up to the company just before her national team had qualified last October for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe during a public reception at O'Connell Street in Dublin on August 3 to welcome home the Republic of Ireland women's team following their exit from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

And he said her signing was part of a drive from the company to draw more female shareholders and investors. It has already recruited star US footballer Megan Rapinoe, he added.

He told Belfast Telegraph: “We’re not quite 50:50 yet but we are getting a good mix of athletes on board.”

The Ireland team crashed out of the Fifa Women’s World Cup late last month following a 2-1 defeat to Canada in the group stages.

The team, however, still received a hero’s welcome during a homecoming reception at O’Connell Street in Dublin.