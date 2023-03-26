Kazakhstan blow Group H wide open with shock comeback victory over Denmark

Denmark's Christian Norgaard and Kazakhstan's Ramazan Orazov challenge for the ball during their Euro 2024 Group H qualifying match — © AP

Kazakhstan have blown Group H wide open with a smash and grab 3-2 win at home to Denmark.

The Danes were firm favourites to top the Euro 2024 qualifying group but they failed to make it back to back victories as they blew a two goal lead in spectacular fashion.

Three goals in the final 17 minutes rocked Denmark in a crazy clash that ended with Abat Aymbetov grabbing the winner before being sent off.

A first half double from Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund had Magomed Adiev’s side on the ropes but they showed tremendous fighting spirit to seal their first win of the campaign.

After a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia they appeared on course for another loss but a Baktiyor Zaynutdinov penalty and late goals from Askhat Tagybergen and Aymbetov stunned the Danes.

Aymbetov was then dismissed for a second bookable offence in a chaotic finish and it’s a result which injects an extra dose of intrigue into Northern Ireland’s group.

Michael O’Neill’s men must now be wary of a Denmark backlash in June after they take care of business against Finland tonight.

It’s a result which underlines how dangerous Kazakhstan are at home, while exposing some Danish fragility.

Slovenia will be looking to make it back to back wins in the group at home to San Marino (5pm).