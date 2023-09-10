Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland ratings: Trai Hume and Shea Charles stand out in latest loss

Shea Charles was one of Northern Ireland's few bright spots in their defeat to Kazakhstan (Stas Filippov/AP)

Another game and another defeat for Northern Ireland, this time a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Kazakhstan in Astana, which takes their unwanted streak to five losses in a row.

Graham Luney rates the individual performances…

Starting XI

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Couldn’t stop first shot on target but it was hit with real venom and precision by Samorodov. Failed to deal with one cross which didn’t ease anxiety levels. One second half stop from distance.

Daniel Ballard – 6

Returning from injury and hoping to strengthen a leaky defence. Was a threat from set pieces but was outwitted by Samorodov for opener and booked for dissent.

Jonny Evans – 6

Composed and rarely troubled for most of the game, the skipper even rolled back the years with odd burst of pace.

Paddy McNair – 6

Licence to go forward from right back but when he did, was unable to deliver from promising position and booked for high challenge.

Trai Hume – 7

Versatile Sunderland man given a chance to shine at left full-back. Was quick to sense danger and made some key interventions.

Ali McCann – 6

Earned his 20th cap as Price dropped to bench. Helped out his defence but unable to make an impact at the other end. Lasted 70 minutes.

George Saville – 5

Early long-range effort lacked accuracy, was put under pressure early on and needs to offer much more creativity in attack. Hauled off at the break.

Shea Charles – 7

Was targeted by the hosts as a man who can produce a killer pass. Another composed performance but was unable to execute the right delivery.

Conor McMenamin – 6

Plenty of early touches though little opportunity to wreak havoc. When it looked like he would convert from close range, Kazakhstan defended well. Removed at half-time.

Matty Kennedy – 5

Was on the periphery of the game, it wasn’t easy on the plastic pitch but couldn’t provide a moment to remember, despite his shot not being forced home by McMenamin.

Conor Washington – 6

Drafted into starting line-up by O’Neill, one smart pass released Kennedy for McMenamin chance. Forced keeper into save in second half.

Subs: Smyth (for McMenamin 45, 7); Thompson (for Saville 45, 6); Jones (for Kennedy 63, 6); Magennis (for McCann 70, 6); D Charles (for Washington 81, 6)

Subs not used: Spencer, Toal, Hazard, Price, Lyons, Lane, Southwood.