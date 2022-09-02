Kenny Shiels’ future unclear as Northern Ireland Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close

Women’s World Cup qualifier

With the Women’s Euro 2022 finals now gradually disappearing further and further out of sight in the rear-view mirror having been prominent in his thoughts for some 15 months Kenny Shiels is now focussing fully on the future.

It is, however, a future that remains a complete mystery — both for the Northern Ireland team and the manager.

The World Cup qualifying series will come to an end after tonight’s game in Luxembourg and the trip to Latvia on Tuesday. After that there are no further games in the calendar. The hosts for the 2025 Euros haven’t been selected yet let alone a date set for the qualifying draw.

All we do know is that the next competitive matches are a full year away, other than that there are many questions. Not least being who will be managing the team in September 2023?

Shiels was rewarded with his current full-time contract even before Northern Ireland had beaten Ukraine in a play-off to qualify for the European finals. That deal has only a matter of months left to run and no move had been made to open discussions on a fresh agreement.

“No, the only approaches I have had have been outside of that (his contract),” said Shiels.

“I haven’t had any approaches from anyone — I’m not expecting it. There are too many other irons in the fire for the association. There are too many things to work on.

“I am hopeful that I will be offered something, but it is not at that stage yet.”

More immediate in Shiels thoughts is taking on Luxembourg in the Stade Emile Mayrisch tonight with two aims in mind. The obvious one is to win the game and thus recording a first competitive victory this year.

The knock-on effect and bigger pictures is improving the ranking that would also in turn at least keep Northern Ireland in their current third-placed seeing, with the ultimate goal to break into the top-18, that would mean being drawn out of Pot 2 when future qualifying campaigns come around.

“As a coach you don’t want to be losing every match. We have just come through a period where we have played top seeds in six games in succession in the last four months,” said Shiels.

“Those games – Austria and England twice, Belgium and Norway - were difficult to take and I’m not saying that it’s good to throw in a team that we can beat, but we’ve got a better chance of winning.

“Once we get up towards a better standing I want us to be in a position where we can play the likes of Austria and Norway and try to compete with them, but at this moment in time we’re not as competitive as we would wish.

“We can’t compete with the Belgiums of this world – although we did very well out there.

“We’ve got to be realistic, but we also have to be ambitious and it’s trying to manage those two.

“We are very ambitious, the girls thrive on our ambitions and they want us to do well and they want to do well – we want to win games.

“It’s an opportunity - I am not degrading Luxembourg or Latvia, but it gives us an opportunity to get the wins going again.”

Hopes of winning have been hit by the loss of Lauren Wade, just weeks after she won a move to Reading in the Women’s Super League.

She rolled her ankle in training, ruling her out of the first game and she will be nursed over the next few days in the hope that she will be available to face Latvia on Tuesday.

Kirsty McGuiness is recovering from an injury and could miss out, adding to the absence of Kelsie Burrows, Simone Magill, Laura Rafferty and Rachel Furness, who has stepped back from international football for the rime being.

“It’s a big loss for us because Lauren helps us with her pace and her ability to finish. She is a big player for us,” said Shiels.

“It’s a toss of a coin whether Kirsty will be able to play, equally we don’t want to rush her because there are two games in the programme.

“It only sounds like excuses when you are naming players who are out.

“It’s important that we have players who can step up and fill those holes, not to moan about missing Simone, Lauren, Kirsty, Rachel.

“Laura Rafferty, Southampton declared her unfit to play and then went and played her on Sunday.

“These are the things that we are up against.”

Ellie Mason is in line to make her debut at some stage in the game.

Louise McDaniel and Caragh Hamilton are vying to fill Wade’s spot on the right and three players – Emily Wilson, Caitlin McGuinness and Kerry Beattie, are competing to take the main striker’s role.