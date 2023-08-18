Kenny Shiels: I hope Spain beat England in World Cup Final after they showed great loyalty to their manager

Former Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels admits he would like to see Spain claim the World Cup trophy

Former Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels says he will be cheering on Spain in Sunday’s World Cup Final, due to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s commitment to its head coach.

The Spanish will tackle much-fancied European champions England in the Sydney decider (11am).

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph just hours before Northern Ireland appointed a new women’s manager in Australian Tanya Oxtoby, the former Derry City boss said: “The Spanish Federation really show how an association should be run and they aren’t influenced by any ‘backroom lawyers’ within the players.”

This weekend will mark the female Spanish team’s first-ever World Cup Final, and the manager leading it all, Jorge Vilda, had been the subject of a mass-player rebellion just under a year ago.

Nevertheless, the RFEF stood by Vilda in September 2022 after 15 players emailed the organisation ‘identical’ messages to say they would not play for their national team if he continued to take charge.

The players had listed bad management of injuries, a negative atmosphere in the locker room, Vilda’s team selection and his training sessions as contributing factors behind their poor mental health, thus resulting in them wanting him to depart from the lead role.

“Las 15”, as the players became known, denied claims they had asked for Vilda to be sacked, but tension followed and 12 of the revolting players ended up being cut from the squad for this summer’s tournament, rather than Vilda.

Shiels affirms that he now has a new-found “allegiance” to Spain due to this decision, adding that he is “so proud of them for what they are doing for football”.

Shiels left his position as NI manager in January after nearly four years at the helm, during which he led the country’s women’s team to a first-ever major tournament in Euro 2022.

The announcement of his departure came after reaching an agreement with the Irish FA.

Discussing this year’s World Cup, the former Coleraine and Ballymena United boss also noted that he felt last year’s Euros were more ‘exciting and competitive’ compared to the current tournament.

He also feels that much of England’s successes may be down to an extra bit of luck that he hopes might be finally coming to an end.

“I think they’ve done really well considering they haven’t been as dominant in this tournament as they were in the Euros,” he said.

“They’ve dipped a wee bit, but they’ve squeezed it out and gotten results; you’ve got to give them credit for that too. But, I don’t want them to win it.

“In the Euros, England were playing us in one of the last games and our centre forward, Simone Magill, was ruled out because she did her cruciate.

“In one of the next knock-out stages, Spain were without their star player (Alexia Putellas) against England, and then Germany played them, and they lost Alexandra Popp, their talisman, all because of injuries.

“So, England were getting a lot of the rub of the green, with every team they were playing, losing key strikers.

“I’ve always wanted Spain to win the whole thing, since the first whistle was blown, and people forget that Spain lost a match in these Finals, 4-0.”

The loss Shiels referred to was Spain’s heavy defeat to Japan in the group stages, which caused more backlash for Vilda’s critics, but the team have clearly since redeemed themselves with a 5-1 victory over Switzerland, a 2-1 triumph against the Netherlands and another 2-1 win over Sweden in the Semi-Final.

“I think they have a good chance, but it’s getting a wee bit of the rub of the green that they will need on the day,” Shiels concluded.