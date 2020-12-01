Kenny Shiels: Now we want the GAWA to back us and force Northern Ireland to switch Women's Euro 2022 play-off to Windsor Park

Manager Kenny Shiels declared ‘roll on April’ after his Northern Ireland women’s team clinched a Euro 2022 finals play-off place with a 5-1 victory over the Faroe Islands at Seaview last night.

Two goals from Rachel Furness, fantastic finishes from Chloe McCarron, Kirsty McGuinness and her sister Caitlin secured the win that means Northern Ireland are just one step away from a first ever appearance in a major finals.

“It’s a great feeling. It hits home when you see the girls celebrating like that,” said Shiels. “They really are deserving of this and getting that feeling of success that they have never had before. Roll on April. Let’s get us ready.”

Now Shiels wants the Green and White Army to come out and give his team another big night by helping roar them to victory in the play-offs.

It is 10 years since the Northern Ireland women's team played at Windsor Park and the big stage could now await in April.

"I think if you sell tickets and you get enough people to make it atmospheric then I would say yes to playing at Windsor Park," said Shiels.

"I think Seaview is tribal and it is great if we can get 1,500 to 2,000 people. It's a good tribal stadium where the crowds are vocal and close to the pitch and I feel that's the way to go, but if we sell tickets then that would be great."

Chloe McCarron, who scored a fantastic goal to put Northern Ireland 3-1 up on the night, said that the strike was for her mum in Coleraine.

"Everybody ribs me about not getting goals. Even my mum back home said, 'Try to score me a goal' and thankfully I have," said the Birmingham City midfielder.

"It's good just to score. Normally I am looking to see if anyone is in a better position and I'll give it to them. When it went in I just froze."

It is a night that will live long in the memory of the McGuinness sisters Kirsty and Caitlin.

They played together for Northern Ireland for the first time and both put their names on the scoresheet.

"It's a bonus. The main thing was the win. Caitlin came on and she was brilliant and for us both to score topped the night off," said Kirsty.

Caitlin added: "It's just unbelievable to score my first goal."

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland lost out on a play-off place when they went down 3-1 to Germany. They were overtaken by Ukraine, who beat Montenegro 2-1.