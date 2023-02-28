Kenny Shiels offered job developing women’s game in Bangladesh after Irish FA split

Former Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels could be in line for a shock move to Bangladesh to help develop women’s football after his split from the Irish FA.

The 66-year-old was in charge of the women’s side for four years and led them to their first major tournament when they reached the finals of Euro 2022.

However, Shiels left his role in January despite still being under contract, though he could be set for an immediate return to work in a surprise location.

The former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss revealed to UTV Sport that he has been offered a deal in Bangladesh in a role that will help develop the women’s game and that, if he accepts, “it will happen”.

Shiels also told UTV Sport that he believes he deserves to manage the Northern Ireland men’s senior team in the future having interviewed for the job when Ian Baraclough was appointed.

"I feel I deserve the job in the future because of my record, I'm not being boastful I'm just being honest," he said.