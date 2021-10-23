Kenny Shiels: Wembley pitch is really no different to any other so Northern Ireland just have to play the game against England, not the stadium

Boss confident NI can compete, while Callaghan relishes atmosphere

When it comes to football though, he makes every effort to keep things simple.

It also seems that the bigger and tougher the opponent, the more simple he tries to make it.

There is plenty of hype surrounding Northern Ireland facing England at Wembley in tonight’s Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, sufficient to distract even the most focused of players.

The English team is ranked 40 places above Northern Ireland, jam-packed with quality and having qualified for every tournament this millennium.

While acknowledging the Lionesses’ ability, Shiels is stripping everything back to the bare bones.

“There are four corner flags on the pitch,” Shiels pointed out.

“A little team that I am involved with in my spare time, Upperlands Football Club, they’ve got four corner flags and the goals are the same size.

“Although the pitch might be slightly bigger than the Upperlands pitch, people talk about crossing the white line — we have to make sure we don’t play the dressing rooms or the facilities of the fantastic arena that we are playing in because it is a football pitch and there are 11 opponents against our 11 and we will do our best to simplify it.

“Irrespective of who they play for or which club they are involved with, we will do our best to compete with them in an 11 v 11 environment.”

Competing is one thing, and Shiels has said that provided his team competes with England he will take some satisfaction from that.

He is, however, in it to win it, despite what is, on paper anyway, a clear gulf in class.

“The odds are heavily stacked against us and that reflects on how good England are — but we are good,” he stated.

“I think we are the only team in Europe at the moment that has won four competitive games in this calendar year so we are in a good place and we’re not afraid of anybody.

“Whoever comes along we will be very sporting and we will try to beat them.”

Captain Marissa Callaghan feels exactly the same.

She is in the latter stages of her international career and the team’s current eight-match winning streak is something she could never have imagined just a few years ago.

That’s why she is determined that if England are going to break that run, they are going to have to work hard for it.

“We’re not going to give it up easily,” she said.

“Every game we are prepared so well for. Individually we know exactly what we have to do, both on and off the ball, and collectively we know what we have to do.

“Our confidence is growing and growing massively game by game and we are going to keep trying to win.

“That’s what we play for. We can’t go into any game wanting anything other than a win. We’ll go out, play our game and hope for a positive result.”

When they step out onto the Wembley stage that their male counterparts haven’t played on for some 34 years, it will be the biggest that the Northern Ireland women’s team has ever played on.

Even the best players in the world have taken stage fright on the big occasion and not performed as they can.

Callaghan is among a handful of Northern Ireland players who started against the Netherlands in the last World Cup campaign and the painful memories of a 7-0 defeat in Eindhoven are all too fresh.

One of the factors that night was the vociferous crowd of more than 30,000 and an atmosphere that most of the squad had never experienced before. Some players even recall the noise as they got off the team coach.

Having been through that, Callaghan is confident there will be no repeat and the team won’t freeze this time — and being backed by a large travelling support will help.

“We spoke about that night against the Netherlands in Eindhoven a few days ago,” she said.

“It was an experience that none of us had ever been through before. There were 30,000 fans and I think we let the occasion get to us because it was something that we hadn’t experienced, but we’ve been there and done it now and this time it is going to be amazing to play in front of a big crowd.

“Not only that, there is going to be a group of the Green and White Army there supporting us, which is incredible.

“We are looking forward to it and we can’t wait to showcase what we are about.

“We have never had a travelling support for an away game before, one guy usually comes and supports us. It is going to be brilliant and we can’t wait to see them and can’t wait to hear them and I know we will — even though there might be 30,000 and a small group of the Green and White Army, we know we will hear them.”