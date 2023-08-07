Kilmarnock’s match-winning hero Brad Lyons can roar into NI midfield, believes Jamie McGonigle

Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery was at the double for Blackpool against Burton Albion

Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle believes his former Coleraine team-mate Brad Lyons can be a hit for NI

Brad Lyons (left) delivered a clever finish that inspired Kilmarnock to an opening day victory over Rangers

Brad Lyons’ former Coleraine team-mate Jamie McGonigle believes Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill will have the Kilmarnock man in his thoughts for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old is still waiting for his first senior cap but it could be a lot closer after his match-winning heroics against Rangers on Saturday.

Former Blackburn Rovers, St Mirren and Morecambe midfielder Lyons swept home a 65th-minute winner to hit Rangers with an early blow in their fight to regain the Scottish Premiership title.

While it was a disastrous start for the Gers, Killie celebrated a famous, hard-fought and well-deserved win.

Michael Beale’s rebuilt visitors crumbled under the pressure at Rugby Park and Lyons’ goal was a handsome reward for his stunning performance.

Northern Ireland’s testing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign continues with a double-header in Slovenia and Kazakhstan next month and there could be room in O’Neill’s panel for Lyons.

Despite injuries to players such as Steven Davis and Corry Evans, Lyons has been overlooked so far, but his former Bannsiders comrade McGonigle believes that could change.

“Definitely,” said the Derry City frontman when asked if Lyons’ form for Killie could earn him a Northern Ireland call-up.

“If his performances stay at that level there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be included. He’s got all the attributes. I played with Brad in Coleraine Reserves and we both broke into the senior team around the same time and went on to win trophies together.

“He was always a real athlete along with his technical ability. It was no surprise to see him get a move to Blackburn Rovers and he has kicked on.”

Saturday’s 1-0 victory was the Ayrshire side’s first over Rangers since April 2020.

And it ends the Ibrox club’s 20-game unbeaten run in opening top-flight fixtures.

“It was brilliant to see him score the winner against Rangers,” added McGonigle. “It’s always good to see players from here doing well across the water, even more so if you know them on a personal level.

“I know he will push on at Killie – there’s no doubt about it.”

Ballymoney man Lyons has played within the Northern Ireland youth ranks and has previously spoken about his desire to feature on the senior international stage.

“Getting a call-up for Northern Ireland has been and always will be a dream of mine,” he revealed.

“However, I know that I’m competing against a lot of top-quality players, but that definitely won’t stop me from proving myself.

“It gives me extra motivation to keep trying my best and get a call-up as I know I’m capable of doing it.”

After his contract expired at the end of last campaign, Lyons agreed fresh terms on a new two-year deal to remain in Ayrshire.

And he was determined to cherish his golden moment against Michael Beale’s title hopefuls.

“To be fair, I only scored once, and it was on the last day of the season,” he laughed.

“We work on long throws and I’m thankful I was in the right place at the right time.

“My mum and dad were in the stand, so it’s a good feeling.

“For the whole starting 11, subs and everyone, it shows what you can get if you work hard.”

Another Northern Ireland man who shone at the weekend was striker Shayne Lavery, whose first-half brace gave Blackpool an opening-day 2-0 win over Burton in League One.

Tangerines manager Neil Critchley said: “Shayne does what Shayne does – he’s a goalscorer, he’s a real threat and I’m delighted for him because he’s a selfless boy.

“He’s humble, works for the team and we’ve just got to provide the right team and right style of play to suit him, and when we do, you see what he’s capable of.

"He’s off and running, and that’s really important for any striker to hit the back of the net.”