Kofi Balmer called up to Northern Ireland squad for first time ahead of final Nations League fixtures with Kosovo and Greece

Defender Kofi Balmer has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece later this month.

The 21-year-old – who turns 22 on Monday – recently moved from Larne to Premier League side Crystal Palace and played under manager Ian Baraclough for the Under-19 and Under-21 international sides.

While Balmer has yet to feature for the Eagles’ senior team this season, his potential has been shown by this call-up, making him the only uncapped player in the squad.

Elsewhere, there is also a recall for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, who hasn’t linked up with the team since November 2021 due to a string of injuries over the past year.

Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, Rotherham United wing-back Shane Ferguson, Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan and HJK Helsinki goalkeeper Conor Hazard have all returned to the ranks after various injuries as well.

Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles is retained after impressing in the last international window in June, as is Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin – the only Irish League player included – after his stellar first call-up.

There are still some players who are absent due to injury such as Sunderland defender Dan Ballard, Watford defender Craig Cathcart, Dundee winger Niall McGinn, Rotherham United striker Conor Washington and long-term absentee Stuart Dallas.

Northern Ireland need to pick up some points if they are to avoid relegation to League D of the Nations League as they are currently tied for bottom spot in Group C2 with two points alongside Cyprus.

Baraclough’s side were held to draws by Cyprus both home and away, while losing to Greece at Windsor Park and Kosovo away from home, which leaves them staring at the potential of relegation.

Kosovo come to Windsor Park on Saturday, September 24 before heading to Greece on Tuesday, September 27, knowing that two defeats could leave them facing a relegation play-off to avoid dropping down a level.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town)

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran)

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers)