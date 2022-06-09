Kosovo 3 Northern Ireland 2 ratings: Daniel Ballard impresses in Pristina but wait for Nations League win goes on

Northern Ireland’s wait for a UEFA Nations League win goes on as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina to extend their winless run to 13 games.

It might have been a loss but the performance was better, with the likes of Daniel Ballard and Bailey Peacock-Farrell coming to the fore.

Here’s how we rated the players...

Starting XI

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 7

The talented pianist showed steady hands when he foiled Muslija and dived right way for penalty but couldn’t keep it out.

JONNY EVANS – 6

An excellent reader of the game but he was caught off guard a few times. One looping header went over the top.

DANIEL BALLARD – 8

Deserved his goal from late header. Made some big challenges and was aerial threat from set pieces. Outstanding performance.

CIARON BROWN – 6

Retained his place in side, was kept on his toes by dangerous hosts and caught out for third goal.

BRODIE SPENCER – 7

Full debut and a real education. The right back didn’t track the runner for second goal but his superb cross allowed Lavery to nod home and created great chance for McMenamin.

ALI McCANN – 6

Good distribution and early corners were decent. One free kick was not so pretty.

STEVEN DAVIS – 6

Poor challenge for the penalty but after he warmed up his passing game got better.

GEORGE SAVILLE – 6

40th cap for the midfielder, few nervy moments and one effort was deflected over.

CONOR McMENAMIN – 6

Looked the most threatening going forward though he couldn’t convert late chance. On his first start this was a strong showing. All that was missing was an end product.

SHAYNE LAVERY – 6

Up until his goal which was a brave close range header he was on periphery of game. Wasted on the wing. Booked for late challenge but when given service he can deliver.

KYLE LAFFERTY – 6

No goal scoring chance for Kyle but he played well. Had to come deep at times but some nice touches and flick ons.

Replacements

Gavin Whyte (for Lavery, 68 mins) – 6

Dion Charles (for Lafferty, 68 mins) – 6

Shea Charles (for A McCann, 68 mins) – 6

Jordan Thompson (for Saville, 73 mins) – 6

Bradley (for Spencer, 86 mins) – 6

Not used: Luke Southwood, Trevor Carson, Paddy Lane, Niall McGinn, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Alfie McCalmont, Liam Donnelly.