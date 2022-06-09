Kosovo 3 Northern Ireland 2 ratings: Daniel Ballard impresses in Pristina but wait for Nations League win goes on
Northern Ireland’s wait for a UEFA Nations League win goes on as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina to extend their winless run to 13 games.
It might have been a loss but the performance was better, with the likes of Daniel Ballard and Bailey Peacock-Farrell coming to the fore.
Here’s how we rated the players...
Starting XI
BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 7
The talented pianist showed steady hands when he foiled Muslija and dived right way for penalty but couldn’t keep it out.
JONNY EVANS – 6
An excellent reader of the game but he was caught off guard a few times. One looping header went over the top.
DANIEL BALLARD – 8
Deserved his goal from late header. Made some big challenges and was aerial threat from set pieces. Outstanding performance.
CIARON BROWN – 6
Retained his place in side, was kept on his toes by dangerous hosts and caught out for third goal.
BRODIE SPENCER – 7
Full debut and a real education. The right back didn’t track the runner for second goal but his superb cross allowed Lavery to nod home and created great chance for McMenamin.
ALI McCANN – 6
Good distribution and early corners were decent. One free kick was not so pretty.
STEVEN DAVIS – 6
Poor challenge for the penalty but after he warmed up his passing game got better.
GEORGE SAVILLE – 6
40th cap for the midfielder, few nervy moments and one effort was deflected over.
CONOR McMENAMIN – 6
Looked the most threatening going forward though he couldn’t convert late chance. On his first start this was a strong showing. All that was missing was an end product.
SHAYNE LAVERY – 6
Up until his goal which was a brave close range header he was on periphery of game. Wasted on the wing. Booked for late challenge but when given service he can deliver.
KYLE LAFFERTY – 6
No goal scoring chance for Kyle but he played well. Had to come deep at times but some nice touches and flick ons.
Replacements
Gavin Whyte (for Lavery, 68 mins) – 6
Dion Charles (for Lafferty, 68 mins) – 6
Shea Charles (for A McCann, 68 mins) – 6
Jordan Thompson (for Saville, 73 mins) – 6
Bradley (for Spencer, 86 mins) – 6
Not used: Luke Southwood, Trevor Carson, Paddy Lane, Niall McGinn, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Alfie McCalmont, Liam Donnelly.