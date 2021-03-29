Kyle Lafferty admits he's lacking 'composure' for Northern Ireland and says Josh Magennis deserves to start must win World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria

After defeat by USA, stand-in skipper urges returning stars to score a vital win

Get in: Niall McGinn scores his wonder goal against the USA at Windsor Park last night

Kyle Lafferty reacts after spurning a first half chance against the USA. He hasn't scored for Northern Ireland since November 2016.

Proud stand-in skipper Kyle Lafferty accepts it is win or bust for Northern Ireland's World Cup hopes and aspirations on Wednesday night against Bulgaria.

Lafferty captained Northern Ireland during last night's 2-1 friendly defeat by the USA at Windsor Park in the absence of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, who were both rested ahead of the Belfast clash in two days' time.

Niall McGinn scored a stunning volley, similar to Marco van Basten's incredible strike in the Euro 1988 final, to throw a makeshift Northern Ireland side a lifeline last night after Borussia Dotmund's Gio Reyna had given the States a first half lead and then Chelsea's Christian Pulisic doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

It was a valiant effort by Ian Baraclough's men, without the regulars, against a highly regarded US team, but Lafferty admitted last night's game was just the prelude to the main event on Wednesday night.

After losing their opening World Cup qualifier to Italy last Thursday night in Parma, Lafferty, who led Northern Ireland to qualifying glory in the Euro 2016 campaign, admits the men in green must win their home matches, especially against Bulgaria, a team seeded below them, if they are to seriously challenge the Italians and Switzerland for a top two spot in the group.

If Northern Ireland are to beat the Bulgarians they'll need to record Baraclough's first international win in 90 minutes and record their first victory in seven games at Windsor Park.

The 33 year-old Kesh hitman said: "After coming off a loss against Italy, it was a positive performance in the second half so we are all excited now going into the Bulgaria game.

"Obviously the manager rested a few players (against the USA) to give him fresh legs for Wednesday.

"I don't want to put pressure on the lads but if we want to have a say in getting to the World Cup then it's game we must win.

"If we perform the way we have done over the last couple of games then we'll come off the pitch happy players because I think we win the game."

With Lafferty playing the entire match last night he anticipates he will have to accept a cameo role against the Bulgarians.

The Kilmarnock hitman is in decent form for his club – scoring three goals in two games – but hasn’t found the net for his country since November 2016.

He came close last night to ending that long drought in the first half when he was played through by George Saville but didn’t make contact with his shot and the effort was lost.

He believes the goals will come but understands Baraclough will likely go with Hull City forward Josh Magennis against Bulgaria.

“Goals will get you games and as a striker that is what you’re judged on,” concedes Lafferty, who was winning his 81st cap against the USA.

“Josh has stepped up to the plate many times now and I think he deserves that chance.

“If I’m putting in performances every week for my club and coming here and getting goals then I’ll knock on the manager’s door, but right now Josh is scoring goals for his club and country and deserves that starting role.

“Until I start hitting the back of the net, I will have to settle for coming off the bench.

“Last night when I was racing through on goal, the first thing that came into my mind was Greece (his goal in the Euro qualifiers), it was the same kind of chance. I probably could have taken another touch but that composure in front of goal is probably what’s lacking at the moment at international level.

“But I’m still confident I will get on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.”

Lafferty started alongside Linfield’s Shayne Lavery, who impressed, and then new recruit Dion Charles making his debut. The Accrington Stanley striker was lively and tested the goalkeeper – uninhibited by his new international surroundings.

While Charles is making a name for himself in League One, Lafferty fully expects 22 year-old Lavery, who was on Everton’s books before returning home to play for Linfield, to be playing across the water next season.

“I think both of them can be really happy with their performances and I’m sure they’ll go on to win many more caps.

“I will be surprised if Shayne doesn’t go back (across the water). He’s done well for Linfield and I’m sure he’ll get a move across the water sooner rather than later.”