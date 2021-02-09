Kyle Lafferty 'agrees terms' with Romanian side to seal return to football

The former Rangers striker is without a club after being released by mutual consent from Italian Serie B side Reggina last month.

Now reports in Romania suggest the 22-year-old has already agreed terms with Sepsi, who sit fourth in the Romanian Liga 1.

According to Prosport, Lafferty is seen as the biggest signing in the league.

The club are currently nine points behind third-placed Universitatea Craiova as they chase down a European spot.

It would the sixth time Lafferty has joined a club in mainland Europe, having previously played for Sion in Switzerland, Italian duo Reggina and Palermo, Norway's Sarpsborg 08 as well as Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, who he joined on loan from Norwich in 2015.

Lafferty will be hoping the move could reinvigorate his international career, without a goal for Northern Ireland in over four years since he netted against Azerbaijan in November 2016.

Manager Ian Baraclough could do with a welcome return as, in 52 games since that victorious Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Will Grigg, Liam Boyce and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them.

Northern Ireland have arranged an international friendly for Sunday, March 28 at Windsor Park against the USA, sandwiched between World Cup qualifiers away in Italy (March 25) and at home to Bulgaria (March 31).