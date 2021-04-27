Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock sweat over Northern Ireland striker's fitness ahead of scan and crunch Scottish Premiership climax

The Northern Ireland forward sat out Tuesday evening's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to St Mirren with a foot injury.

Since signing at the start of February, Lafferty has scored 10 goals in just eight games for Tommy Wright's side.

That run has helped keep Kilmarnock clear of both the automatic relegation spot and the play-off place.

However, with three crucial games left and bottom two Ross County and Hamilton only two and five respective points behind, the job is far from done.

And there's little doubt that, with Lafferty being hailed as potentially the division's signing of the summer, Wright will be anxious over the 33-year-old's fitness ahead of games against Motherwell (away), St Mirren (home) and a potential final day relegation decider at Hamilton.

"Hopefully Kyle will be fit," Wright said about Saturday's trip to Fir Park. "There's a possibility. When he first did it, he had a boot on and was on crutches. It's settled down, and that can happen in the first 24 hours. I'm not going to get carried away and convince myself he's going to be alright for Saturday. He'll be assessed again tomorrow, with Covid and that it's tough to get the scans straight away but he's got a scan on Wednesday morning.

"We'll know the full extent of the damage. When you find that out, then you know if it's something he can play with. On Wednesday or Thursday morning, we'll have a better idea. If it continues to improve the way it did in the first 24 hours then he certainly will make the last two league games."