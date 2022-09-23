Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insists the door is not closed on axed striker’s international future

International Football

In a tetchy press conference at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough conceded he would consider selecting Kyle Lafferty for future squads just hours after the Kilmarnock striker was sent packing by the Irish FA.

The 35-year-old was axed from the panel for the Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece after a video emerged on social media of the striker appearing to make an alleged sectarian remark.

On Friday morning the Irish FA released a statement confirming that Lafferty had left the squad.

It read: “The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC.

“A minor back problem prevented Lafferty from participating in training since Tuesday.”

At Friday afternoon’s press conference, Baraclough was reluctant to be drawn on the matter. He did, however, outline his intention to support Lafferty.

He said: “I can't elaborate on what the IFA statement says but clearly it's something that we'd rather not be talking about.

"I'm here to support my players. I've always looked at the manager's role as having many facets to it and that includes being a father figure, someone they can turn to and talk to and that relationship will still be there.

"It's not necessarily the end. It will be reported in some quarters as the end and that will be sensationalised, but I'm there for Kyle.”

Baraclough explained that Lafferty’s withdrawal was down to a combination of both the viral video and the striker’s back problems.

The Northern Ireland manager said: “The fact is that Kyle hadn’t trained since Tuesday. He’s got a back problem and that was something that was part of the thought going behind it as well.

“We’re fully focused now. The squad are aware of the situation. Kyle is a popular figure within the group. For me, everyone rallies around him and its case of looking towards Kosovo, talking about the football side.”

When asked for further clarification on the reason for Lafferty’s departure, Baraclough said: “Through discussions on both things, that’s what the statement is there for. You’re always going to pick holes in a statement, ‘what about this, what about that?’ but we’re not going to elaborate on it.

“It is now pending an inquiry with his club and it’s not for us to state anything on that. I can’t elaborate anymore.”

At this time, the Irish FA have no plans for an internal investigation into Lafferty’s conduct.

The Northern Ireland manager said: “He’s not our contracted player. He’s with us at this moment in time, but he’s contracted to Kilmarnock. They pay his wages, they own his contract and it’s for them to conduct the inquiry.”

Northern Ireland play Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.