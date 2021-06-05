Kyle Lafferty 'offered' Scottish Premiership return after fruitful Kilmarnock stint comes to an end

Kyle Lafferty has reportedly been offered the opportunity to stay in the Scottish Premiership after making a successful return to the division during the season.

The Northern Ireland striker joined Kilmarnock at start of February and scored 13 goals in 13 games although was ultimately unable to keep Tommy Wright's side in the top flight, Dundee winning a two-legged play-off after Killie finished second bottom.

Nonetheless, the short stint at Rugby Park signalled a return to form for Lafferty after largely frustrating spells with Sarpsborg, Sunderland Reggina since leaving Rangers in the summer of 2019.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has moved swiftly to put his side at the front of the queue to secure the 33-year-old's services as he bids to find the 14th club of a well-travelled career.

Lafferty, who was praised for addressing disgruntled fans after relegation, joined Killie after a collapsed move to Romanian side Sepsi, the two parties ultimately failing to agree terms.

The Kesh man made his 82nd appearance for Northern Ireland during last week's 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine. He is still searching for his first international goal since scoring against Azerbaijan in September 2016.

Well finished the season eighth in the Premiership after Northern Irish boss resigned on New Year's Eve with the club third bottom in the table.