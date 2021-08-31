Kyle Lafferty one of four players drafted into Northern Ireland squad as injury worries take hold

World Cup Qualifiers

Quick return: Kyle Lafferty flew in from Cyprus yesterday to join up with his international team-mates at training in Belfast after replacing the injured Josh Magennis

Kyle Lafferty is back in the Northern Ireland squad and determined to help boost the nation’s World Cup bid.

Last week, manager Ian Baraclough omitted the 33-year-old striker from his panel for crucial qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland and a friendly in Estonia.

It was a huge blow to the player and sparked suggestions that the Fermanagh man’s international career may be over but with Hull City forward Josh Magennis sidelined by injury, Lafferty has been given the call by Baraclough and the front man, now playing in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta, will be eager to show he can still cut it at the highest level.

“I said last week that the door was open for Kyle and circumstances mean that he’s back in the reckoning,” said Baraclough.

Former Rangers star Lafferty, who has 83 caps, was an instrumental figure, netting seven times, as Northern Ireland qualified for the Euro 2016 finals and has spoken passionately about his desire to play in another major tournament.

He has not scored for his country in five years but, with 20 international goals, is second on Northern Ireland’s all-time hit list behind David Healy and, with a busy schedule ahead over the next 10 days, is sure to be offered a chance to add to that tally.

Northern Ireland, who have one point from their opening two World Cup qualifiers, are looking for victories in Lithuania on Thursday and against Switzerland at Windsor Park tomorrow-week to put themselves in contention for a shot at reaching the finals in Qatar next year.

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont, on loan at Morecambe, has been called up into the senior ranks from the Under-21s, while Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly, who has returned from long-term injury, and Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan have also been drafted in.

It is understood Watford’s Craig Cathcart, Cardiff’s Ciaron Brown and Sunderland’s Corry Evans are doubts.

Baraclough said: “A number of key players have taken a knock during the weekend games so we’re keeping a watching brief.”

New coach Adam Sadler sadly won’t be joining the squad for this triple header due to a family bereavement over the weekend.