Kyle Lafferty row with Kilmarnock escalates as club claims striker asked to quadruple his wage

A row between Kyle Lafferty and his former club Kilmarnock has escalated over the manner of his departure at the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland striker, who has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, scored 13 goals in as many games after joining Killie in February but was ultimately unable to prevent the club being relegated to the Championship.

A Kilmarnock FC statement released on Friday said that Lafferty, among other players, had 'decided to move on' and would not be with the club next season.

However, speaking to the Sunday Mail (sister paper to the Daily Record and appearing on the Daily Record website), Lafferty hit out at the suggestion it was his decision to walk away at the end of his short-term contract.

“I was with the Northern Ireland squad in Ukraine when I read that I’d decided to move on from Kilmarnock, it was extremely disappointing," he said. "It just isn’t true that I’ve walked away, the opposite is true. I loved the time I had there and wanted to stay.

“My aim was to be a part of the bid to bounce straight back to the Premiership next season but the club have announced that won’t be happening. The club spoke to my agent, he told them what I was looking for and I wasn’t asking for the earth or to give the boss Tommy Wright a heart attack.

“Contract talks are all about negotiation but there was none of that, we heard nothing, just an announcement on the official club website that I and several other players had decided to move on.

“It’s a disingenuous statement, the fans deserve to know what the situation is as it’s not right to have players thrown under the bus because of the relegation.

“My aim is to stay at Killie and help the club come straight back from the Championship next season but the club have now said I’ve moved on. I’d like the Killie fans to know it’s not the case that I have rejected the chance to stay at the club. The truth is that I wanted to be part of the plans for next season.”

Hours after the quotes appeared, Kilmarnock released a statement claiming that Lafferty had asked to quadruple his wage in order to remain at the club.

"We wish to clarify remarks made by Kyle Lafferty in the Daily Record on Saturday, June 5, 2021," read the statement.

"The club is not in the habit of making public statements on matters around player contracts, preferring instead to conduct our business in private, however Kyle’s comments to the newspaper require us to make our position clear.

"Following the conclusion of the play off against Dundee, we entered into negotiations with players we wished to retain for the 2021/22 season which included Kyle.

"We received a series of figures from his representatives which were four times higher than the sum he received towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

"At this point, we informed Kyle and his representatives that there was no possibility of agreeing to those terms, which would have had a monumental impact on the allocated first team budget for the season.

"Following further discussions and both parties remaining miles apart, it was clear that no deal could be struck and in order to continue our planning for 2021/22, talks were brought to a close."

Lafferty had gone on to claim that, while he didn't want to initiate a 'slagging match', individuals had been 'given hours to decide' on contract offers, something that the club disputes.

"This is simply not true," said Kilmarnock FC.

"Every player offered a contract for 2021/22 was given a period of several days in line with a deadline set by the club to decide whether they wished to accept our offer. Some of those players opted to turn down a new deal, which they are perfectly entitled to do.

"While disappointed to read Kyle’s remarks, we reiterate our thanks to him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.

"As the club continues to rebuild for next season, it is important that our supporters know that we’re doing everything to support Tommy Wright in building the strongest group possible to win promotion back to the Premiership and we thank the fans for their fantastic response in the first week of season ticket sales, which provide vital funds for the manager."