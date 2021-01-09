Kyle Lafferty set for early Reggina exit as general manager says club looking 'to find a solution'

Kyle Lafferty's second spell in Italy appears to be coming to an end.

The Northern Ireland striker joined Serie B side Reggina in the summer but, having failed to feature in any of his side's last four outings, the club are now seeking to move Lafferty on according to general manager Tonino Tempestilli.

Under the management of former player Domenico Toscano, it was hoped that the striker's arrival could help the club's quest to return to the top of Italian football, but they are currently ranked 14th in the league table with 17 points from 17 games.

Toscano was sacked midway through December and, under his successor Marco Baroni, Lafferty has played only once, a 3-1 defeat at home to Cittadella in the former Roma player's first game in charge.

Now, it seems, that could prove to be his final match for the club, ending his stint with just one goal in 11 appearances.

However, with a further season-and-a-half still to run on his contract, Reggina must negotiate an end to the deal.

"There is a situation that we are evaluating in order to find an agreement, should the conditions to find a solution exist," Tempestilli told the club's in-house media.

"This is not because he (Lafferty) misbehaved, but because we believe that likely in a new context with a new manager there might be some problems in making him play. The choices are made in Reggina's best interest and not because, as he claims, we cannot afford to pay him."

Lafferty has had four clubs in the last two years, with spells at Rangers, Norwegian side Sarpsborg and Sunderland all proving short-lived before his move back to Italy.

His first spell in the country, with Palermo, ended in controversy back in 2014. He was then also playing in Serie B, where he netted 11 league goals to help fire his side to the title and promotion to Serie A. His performances even helped him to outshine team-mate and would-be Juventus hero Paulo Dybala.

As a result, Lafferty won the Fans' Player of the Season award but he was also criticised for his off-field behaviour by owner Maurizio Zamparini, who branded the forward an 'out-of-control womaniser, an Irishman without rules' and said he 'had to go', denying Lafferty the chance to play in Italy's top division.

Lafferty hasn't scored for Northern Ireland in over four years, his strike at home to Azerbaijan in November 2016 the most recent of his 20 international goals - a total that places him behind only David Healy in the nation's all-time scoring charts.

His current club Reggina, who competed in Italy's top tier from 1999 to 2009, declared bankruptcy in 2015 and, restarting life in Serie D, are working their way back through the divisions, having won promotion to Serie B last year.