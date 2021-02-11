Kyle Lafferty: Tommy Wright's Kilmarnock set to make move for striker after Romania move collapsed

New Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright could be set to link up with compatriot Kyle Lafferty.

The Premiership strugglers are understood to be ready to offer the Northern Ireland striker a return to Scottish football after his move to Romania collapsed.

After a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in Wright's first match in charge on Tuesday, the new boss had bemoaned his side's quality of finishing.

With Lafferty searching for a route back into regular football ahead of the World Cup qualifiers kicking off, the two could prove a perfect match.

"It would need to be someone that has just been released in January," Wright said, with Lafferty having left Italian Serie B side last month.

"It's no good looking at someone that's just been out of work for four, five, six months. That market is very small, even in these times, so it's something that we're working on and James will be working on in the background."

Kilmarnock are third bottom of the league, just a point clear of the play-off spot and four off the automatic relegation place. Winger Chris Burke is their top scorer with seven league goals so far this term.

Lafferty played in the Scottish Premiership as recently as the 2018/19 season, when he scored four league goals for Rangers. He enjoyed his most prolific season in the division in the 17/18 campaign, scoring 12 goals for Hearts.

It had seemed earlier this week that he was set to sign for Romanian side Sepsi but that transfer collapse as Lafferty told Romanian outlet ProSport that a deal could not be reached.

"In football, details make the difference," he is quoted as saying. "We did not agree on some issues and we were forced to decline the offer. I am sorry that I did not reach an agreement, I was ready to come to Romania."

It would have been Lafferty's sixth club in mainland Europe, having previously played for Sion in Switzerland, Italian duo Reggina and Palermo, Norway's Sarpsborg 08 as well as Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, who he joined on loan from Norwich in 2015.

"I am a professional footballer and I am willing to play wherever I want, if there is the possibility to have results, to achieve performance in one way or another," he said. "I knew about the big (Romanian) teams, Dinamo and Steaua. Any championship can be attractive if the performance conditions are met. It wasn't to be."

Lafferty also revealed he had interest from another Romanian club but neither mooted move will now go through.

"I don't want to reveal the name of the other club, out of respect for them," he said. "If it was a concrete offer, we would talk without problems. Sepsi negotiations can be said to be permanently closed.

"I talked to the people there about the project. About the level at which the club is now, about what investments they want to make and where they want to take it. I can honestly say that I thought it was an ambitious, very interesting project (but) it was not to be.

"I don't think they'll come back with a better proposal. Maybe I will go to Romania, when I can, at least as a tourist."

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will hope Lafferty's next move, be it to Kilmarnock or elsewhere, will spark a return to form. In 52 games since the victorious Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Will Grigg, Liam Boyce and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them.

Alternative options available are League One duo Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) and Matty Lund (Rochdale), who have scored 11 league goals each this season.