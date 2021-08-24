Kyle Lafferty’s Northern Ireland career isn’t over despite squad disappointment, insists Ian Baraclough

Kyle Lafferty could return to future Northern Ireland squads despite missing out on next month's triple-header. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Kyle Lafferty still has a role to play for his country, despite leaving the striker out of his squad for September’s triple-header.

Experienced frontman Lafferty, who hasn’t netted for Northern Ireland since November 2016, has been frozen out even though Hearts striker Liam Boyce is left out of the panel for family reasons.

Baraclough admitted the 33-year-old Fermanagh man is upset at being excluded ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier in Lithuania on September 2, a friendly against Estonia on September 5 and the qualifier against Switzerland at Windsor Park three days later.

Much-travelled Lafferty is now playing for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta but his omission from the squad will cast further doubt on his international future.

Baraclough said: “It’s a difficult situation and difficult conversations to have. He was disappointed, rightly so. I didn’t expect anything less from Kyle, someone who has been a mainstay of the group and had success throughout, clearly the Euros was a highlight and the build-up to the campaign.

“I’ve not closed the door on anybody and Kyle knows that. Hopefully that came across in the conversation.

“He can restart his career in Cyprus and make it difficult for me not to pick him in the next squad.

"That's what I want to try and generate and the message I've tried to get across to everyone. We're trying to make the pool of players bigger. Competition for places is fierce and you've got to perform when you go back to your clubs. Kyle knows that; he understands that. He's wise enough and experienced enough to know that.

"I felt in the forward options there were other forwards who were sharper than him but he's certainly not ruled out for next month or for November.”

Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Dion Charles and Shayne Lavery, who was on target for Blackpool again last night, make up the forward options while Steven Davis returns and Jonny Evans is included despite nursing a foot injury and not playing since May’s FA Cup final.