Kyle Lafferty's Romania move collapses as striker rejects offer from Sepsi

Kyle Lafferty's proposed switch to Romanian side Sepsi is off after the two parties failed to agree terms.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Lafferty had agreed a move to the side that currently sit fourth in the Romanian Liga 1.

However, the Northern Ireland forward's future is now as uncertain as ever after the transfer collapsed. He has been without a club since leaving Italian Serie B side Reggina last month.

Speaking to Romanian outlet ProSport, Lafferty confirmed that a deal could not be reached.

"In football, details make the difference," he is quoted as saying. "We did not agree on some issues and we were forced to decline the offer. I am sorry that I did not reach an agreement, I was ready to come to Romania."

It would have been Lafferty's sixth club in mainland Europe, having previously played for Sion in Switzerland, Italian duo Reggina and Palermo, Norway's Sarpsborg 08 as well as Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, who he joined on loan from Norwich in 2015.

"I am a professional footballer and I am willing to play wherever I want, if there is the possibility to have results, to achieve performance in one way or another," he said. "I knew about the big (Romanian) teams, Dinamo and Steaua. Any championship can be attractive if the performance conditions are met. It wasn't to be."

Lafferty also revealed he had interest from another Romanian club but neither mooted move will now go through.

"I don't want to reveal the name of the other club, out of respect for them," he said. "If it was a concrete offer, we would talk without problems. Sepsi negotiations can be said to be permanently closed.

"I talked to the people there about the project. About the level at which the club is now, about what investments they want to make and where they want to take it. I can honestly say that I thought it was an ambitious, very interesting project (but) it was not to be.

"I don't think they'll come back with a better proposal. Maybe I will go to Romania, when I can, at least as a tourist."

Lafferty was linked with Dundee and Hamilton last month but time is now running out for the 33-year-old to find a club ahead of Northern Ireland's opening World Cup qualifier in Italy, which takes place on March 25, just six weeks today.

It's part of a wider goal-scoring problem for manager Ian Baraclough. In 52 games since the victorious Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Will Grigg, Liam Boyce and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them.

Alternative options available are League One duo Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) and Matty Lund (Rochdale), who have scored 11 league goals each this season.