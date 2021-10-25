Lauren Wade determined to help Northern Ireland right Wembley wrongs against Austria at Seaview

The hunger in the Northern Ireland team has never been in doubt.

As Lauren Wade delayed her lunch to speak to the media she revealed how that hunger is being channelled in a different direction – towards putting right some of the things that went wrong in Saturday night’s 4-0 loss to England.

There is a strong determination to keep their Women’s World Cup 2023 qualification hopes alive after that defeat.

To do so means that Kenny Shiels’ team will need to score against Austria at Seaview tonight — the team’s first competitive game back on the Shore Road since the memorable Euro play-off win over Ukraine.

And to score goals you need to have the ball.

Shiels’ main reflection from the big night at Wembley was disappointment over the quality of his team’s ball retention.

There were reasons for that, playing with what was effectively five across midfield – the hope being that Marissa Callaghan and Rachel Furness would break forward when opportunities came – so when the defence won the ball and looked for some respite and an outlet further forward there wasn’t one to be found, possession was then surrendered too cheaply and it invited England to begin another wave of attack each time.

Another factor was how well England pressured, forced mistakes and stole back possession.

Austria are a team that doesn’t concede many goals – they only let in three in Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying and they all came in one game, away to France.

Therefore passing, possession and keeping the ball are going to be crucial if Northern Ireland are going to create chances and have the Austrians picking it out of the net.

“As a player you are always thinking about the game, what we could have done, what we did well and what we didn’t do so well and now the focus is on Austria,” said Lauren.

“Defensively against England we did very, very well and that is what we have spoken about.

“What we didn’t do so well, I think as a team we probably could have kept the ball a lot better and that is now our focus going into this game.

“We know how good Austria are going to be and it is going to be another tough game, but as a team and as a squad we want to put things right.”

Shiels was already putting his mind to improving things while his players were still recovering from their exertions at Wembley and Sunday’s training session was more intense than most are the day after a match.

“Although we had a hard 90 minutes on Saturday night we did a lot of work on Sunday with the ball, the players are very confident and hard-working and if you add those qualities to our style we have a good platform,” said Shiels.

“The whole demographic of this match and the whole playing environment and the mental environment is totally different to Saturday night – it’s a whole different ball game, quite literally.

“What we have got to do is try to get on the ball and get more of the ball. It will be difficult for us to do that, but we want to get more of the ball and keep it better than we did.

“We were careless with the ball on Saturday and it’s only natural that the game was blown up so much that the girls would be slightly nervous and you could see that in their play.

“But it didn’t take away their determination to shut spaces and they did that very effectively, but we didn’t get the quality when we had the ball.”

Scoring opportunities will hopefully be boosted by the return of striker Simone Magill. She hasn’t played since the play-off games against Ukraine – her only international appearances in the last year – but she trained with the squad yesterday in preparation for the game.

Although Magill might not be fit enough to play a full 90 minutes after not appearing for Everton yet this season Shiels is likely to hand her a start rather than spring her from the bench later on..

The Irish FA has also announced that tonight’s game is a complete sell-out so Seaview may well create more noise than the almost 10 times the spectators who were inside Wembley at the weekend.

“We enjoy playing at Seaview. It was a great occasion to play at Windsor and the same at Wembley, but we are here to play football and it matters what we do on the pitch, no matter where that is,” added Lauren.

Now all the team needs to do is give those fans something to cheer and another memorable night.