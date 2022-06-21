League One side Bolton Wanderers confirm loan move for Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley on a season-long loan from Liverpool, with manager Ian Evatt delighted to secure one of his key targets.

The 18-year-old right-back, who has made eight appearances for Northern Ireland, will make the switch to the University of Bolton Stadium and will try and help them gain promotion to the Championship.

Bradley was rumoured to be available for loan after Liverpool signed Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay over the weekend, and he will link up with his new team-mates for their pre-season camp in Portugal.

“This is another deal we are really pleased to get done with a top Premier League club and thanks to Liverpool for allowing Bradley to spend the season with us,” said Evatt.

“Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season. He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen.

“It’s an exciting acquisition which again shows the club is heading in the right direction and we really hope Conor has a successful and enjoyable time with us. I believe he’s going to be a top, top player, so it’s great for us.”

Bradley joined Liverpool in September 2019 from Dungannon Swifts and his rapid rise through the ranks at Anfield saw him earn a first professional contract with the Premier League side less than a year later.

The Tyrone man featured for their underage teams and in the EFL Trophy before signing an extended contract with the club before the 2021/22 season, which saw him take full part in pre-season for the first time.

Last season Bradley’s opportunities were limited in the senior set-up, although he did make his senior debut against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, going on to make two more appearances in the tournament as well starting against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and earning one substitute appearance in the Champions League against AC Milan.

It was in the Premier League 2 that Bradley impressed most, though, as he was nominated for the Player of the Year after contributing three goals and eight assists from his 21 appearances as Liverpool finished fourth in Division One.

On the international stage, the teen made his Northern Ireland debut in May 2021 when he came on as a replacement against Malta, and has since won seven more caps.