Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont denies 'rubbish' claims he was tempted to make move from Northern Ireland to Republic

Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont has denied claims he was being tempted into a switch from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Oxford United's Mark Sykes has become the latest player to declare for the Republic of Ireland after coming through the Irish FA's youth ranks - following in the footsteps of the likes of James McClean and Shane Duffy.

The move came as something of a surprise, not least to new senior NI boss Ian Baraclough, who made Sykes an integral part of his Under 21 side before taking the top job this summer.

The news has also sparked much reaction from fans of both teams and there was one social media claim that motivated McCalmont to react.

A tweet had claimed that he had been 'on the verge' of declaring for the Republic - something which he could still do. Unlike Sykes, McCalmont has made his senior debut but the fact that his sole cap came in a friendly - a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in September - he is not yet tied down.

In saying that, it doesn't seem likely that the 20-year-old will be following in Sykes' footsteps as he was quick to deny the rumours.

"What a load of rubbish," he tweeted simply.

It was announced on Friday that McCalmont has signed a new four-year deal at Elland Road. He has been a regular for Leeds' under 23 squad and made his senior debut last August, helping the Whites record a 3-0 victory over Salford City in the Carabao Cup.

Following Sykes' switch, NI boss Baraclough spoke out against the FIFA regulations which permit a player to switch international allegiances despite, like Sykes, having played underage football and been part of senior squads.

“For me personally, I’m very, very disappointed that he’s come through the system, he’s been in three squads and for that amount of time another young player may have had the opportunity to come through the system and he may have just taken that opportunity away," said the boss.