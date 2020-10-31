Liam Boyce: Penalty heroics for Northern Ireland gave me confidence to send Hearts into Scottish Cup final

Liam Boyce says his penalty heroics in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off inspired him to a similar headline-grabbing strike for Hearts on Saturday evening.

The striker stepped up to slot home an extra-time penalty and send his side into the Scottish Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Boyce had been brought onto the pitch by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough specifically to take the decisive penalty in the victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier this month.

Having scored that one in the most crucial of circumstances, he was never going to shy away from similar responsibilities at Hampden Park.

“I was confident,” he said. “I scored one in the league and obviously the Northern Ireland one was a high-pressure situation. I actually missed three penalties in a row before that so to score that gave me a lot of confidence. If I hit it clean and where I want it to go, it will be very hard for the keeper to save it.”

Boyce could have won the game in normal time when he was played through on goal by Steven Naismith but, with only the keeper to be, could only direct a finish wide of goal.

“Personally I don’t think it was my best game over the first 105 minutes,” he reflected, honestly.

“I missed a big chance that could have made it more comfortable for us but I always believed I was always going to get another chance.

“Thankfully I took it because I owed the boys a lot. They were unbelievable at the back. Everybody worked unbelievably hard and I should have made it easier for them.”

At the other end, Hearts stopper Craig Gordon played his own role in the victory, most notably with a first-half stop from a Kevin Nisbet header.

“The save was probably the best I’ve seen live,” enthused Boyce. “I thought it was already past him and even when he tipped I thought it was still going to spin into the goal.

“We see him make saves like that in training too. He totally deserves to be man of the match.

“We know how much this games means in Edinburgh and hopefully the fans are all happy tonight.”

Celtic play Aberdeen in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon.