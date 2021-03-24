Liam Boyce to miss Northern Ireland's trip to Italy after birth of second child

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce will miss tomorrow's World Cup qualifying opener in Italy after his wife gave birth to their second child.

The Hearts striker instead played for his club in last night's 2-1 Scottish Cup shock defeat at Highland Football league side Brora Rangers.

Fellow Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington is also expected to be unavailable due to a lower back and groin injury. That leaves Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Gavin Whyte, Dion Charles and late call-up Shayne Lavery as the squad's attacking options.

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis is a major doubt due to a groin injury and will be assessed later.

Meanwhile, Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside is also unavailable to take on the Azzurri, leaving Conor Hazard and Liam Hughes to provide back-up for first choice stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

“Nathan Gartside has got a medical issue that needs sorted and he won’t be travelling to Italy," confirmed manager Ian Baraclough.. “That’s the very reason why we brought Liam Hughes into the group.

“On Liam Boyce, I’ve allowed him to play for Hearts last night. He’s close to home and close to his wife who has just given birth.”