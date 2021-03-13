Liam Boyce 'touch and go' for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers as wife due to give birth

Liam Boyce could miss out on Northern Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as his wife is due to give birth.

The arrival of the couple's second child is due on Friday, a day after the squad is announced and just six days before Northern Ireland's campaign kicks off away to Italy.

With a friendly against the USA sandwiched in the middle, there's also a home qualifier against Bulgaria on March 31 and, while Boyce is determined to be part of the squad, he admits it's now down to mother nature.

“The games we’ve got are massive but my missus is due in about six days so it’ll be touch and go," he said. “I’ll have to wait and see what happens with the squad and then take it a day at a time to see if I can make any of the games.

“When I had my daughter (Scout), it was when Euro 2016 was on and obviously I didn’t get picked for the Euros. Then the first game, my daughter was born so I’m glad I didn’t experience it then because it would have been a tough decision to come home.

“It’s an awkward position to be in and I’ll obviously be doing everything I can to be able to play in the games.”

Boyce is in fine form this season, the top scorer in the Scottish Championship having netted 11 league goals for Hearts in just 17 games.

That run would make him an automatic pick for Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, who also has Kyle Lafferty back playing regular football with Kilmarnock and both Conor Washington and Josh Magennis in scoring form in England's League One, with nine and 11 league goals so far this season respectively.

Boyce's potential unavailability could at least clear the path for Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles. The 25-year-old is uncapped at senior level but with 15 league goals this term, seems a ready-made replacement.

Whoever is selected, they are tasked with improving an attack that has scored only six times in Baraclough's eight matches in charge.

In fact, in 52 games since the victorious Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, Boyce, Will Grigg and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them. Of those, seven have come from Hull City striker Magennis.

The problem is even more stark if we count from 2018 until now, with those forwards amassing only eight goals in 27 games - less than one in every three matches and half coming from Magennis.